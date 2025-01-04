Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There’s nothing quite like a Sunday roast to stir the soul, and in London, we’re positively spoilt for choice. From grand dining rooms with all the bells and whistles to cosy pubs delivering the kind of comfort food that could soothe even the weariest Londoner, the city is a roast lover’s playground. And yes, while the age-old debates rage on – should chicken come with Yorkshire puddings? Can you justify charging £100 for a roast? – there’s one thing we can all agree on: a good roast is worth its weight in gravy.

This isn’t just about meat and potatoes (though we’ve got plenty of that, too). It’s about the whole experience. Think lobster tail swapping places with lamb shank, Bloody Mary trolleys rolling up tableside, and the kind of puds that make you wish you’d skipped breakfast. Whether you’re in search of Michelin-starred finesse, old-school charm or something that throws the rulebook on the fire – literally, in the case of Acme Fire Cult – there’s something here to tickle your fancy.

We’ve done the hard yards, fork in hand, to bring you the very best. From Fitz’s impeccable bargain to Claridge’s once-in-a-blue-moon decadence, these roasts aren’t just meals – they’re events. So, plan ahead, pick your spot and settle in. After all, nothing cures the Sunday scaries quite like a proper roast, and in London, proper is what we do best.

Fitz’s

open image in gallery ( Lilly Subbotin )

Fitz’s brasserie, located in the Kimpton Fitzroy in Russell Square – a hotel designed by the same man who did the first-class dining room on the Titantic – manages to pull off that great thing of being really, really fancy yet utterly relaxed. This is probably largely owed to the wonderful staff who are completely unimposing yet always seem to be there with anything you could need. The bright dining room feels open and spacious but boothy tables offer little pockets of privacy.

The most surprising thing about this place is how much of a bargain their Sunday lunch is – two courses for £32, or three for £39.50. Get three, as the starters and the puds aren’t worth skipping.

For the former, there’s creamy, rich chicken liver parfait piped exquisitely on brioche with dollops of spiced apple gel and tiny pickled mushrooms; or poached white and green asparagus with a golden raisin dressing is adorned with a perfectly jammy egg. The latter includes one of the most dangerously good sticky toffee puddings I’ve had.

As for the roasts, Devon white chicken is juicy, tender and encased in its gloriously crispy skin, roasties are crunchy delights and the gravy is thick and luscious. They’re also ideally portioned – something that has become a bit of pet peeve is mine is when a roast arrives with triple the amount you could ever possibly eat and still make it home – meaning there’s still room to head to the pub for a few swift pints in the sunshine after.

Fitz’s feels almost too good to be true, with fine-dining standards at mid-range prices – it’s definitely worth a visit.

Kimpton Fitzroy London, 1-8 Russell Sq, London, WC1B 5BE | www.fitzs.co.uk | 020 7123 5000

108 Brasserie

open image in gallery ( Lilly Subbotin )

Though a little less consistent than some of the other roasts in this list, 108 Brasserie has a lot to like. From the excellent people-watching when sat outside on Marylebone Lane to the bloody mary trolley they wheel out to make your drink exactly as you like it. Pick your spirit, spice level and garnishes; I went for a 9/10 spice and it was divine.

Plus it’s the first place I’ve encountered that offers roast lobster as part of its Sunday lunch. I obviously had to order it, which was beautifully buttery and came away from its shell with with ease. I swapped the Jersey royals for chips as I just think lobster and chips is a superior combo – but for roast purists the lamb rump is great.

I loved the smoked salmon, Guinness bread and dill creme fresh to start, as well as the lemon cheesecake with blueberry compote. And if you’re a bloody mary stan, the trolley alone is reason enough to go.

108 Marylebone Ln, London, W1U 2QE | 108brasserie.com | 020 7969 3900

Claridge’s

There are Sunday roasts, and then there are Claridge’s Sunday Roasts. This one’s for those looking for a real treat, as three courses come in at £100, and that’s before you’ve had one of their must-order bloody marys. If those aren’t your thing, the cocktail list is broad, my favourite being a peach piquant – summery, light and with a bit of a chili kick, it’s up there with one of the loveliest drinks I’ve ever tried.

But back to the roasts, think classic – but with a Claridge’s twist. Chicken with truffle stuffing, lamb rump with asparagus and morels, halibut with smoked caviar. All the sides come for the table which gives this sophisticated affair a lovely homely feel.

The seabass and crab fishcake with tartare sauce and Wakame seaweed to start was incredible, and the only problem with pudding is they all look exceptional. I eventually settled for a meringue tart which did not disappoint, but it was a tight toss up between that and the apple crumble.

As expected with somewhere of the clout of Claridge’s, the meal is faultless, served by wonderful staff who seem to love and are proud of what they do. The dining room is stunning, its warm ambient lighting providing the perfect atmosphere to while away several hours on a Sunday – also, if you’re a nosey people-watcher like me, I spotted two authors I’m a fan of while there.

Brook St, London, W1K 4HR | www.claridges.co.uk | 020 7629 8860

The Goring

open image in gallery ( Lilly Subbotin )

I was definitely encroaching on the upper echelons in The Goring’s dining room; the net worth of the room felt like it was worth more than the budget of most UK councils. In general, though, this feeling was put at ease by friendly staff and mind-blowingly good food.

The beef sirloin, priced at £48, is exquisite, with my guest saying it was the best he’d ever had. Incredibly tender, not even an inkling of chewiness, and drowned in a wonderfully glossy gravy, it comes with all the usual roast trimmings, impossibly crunchy potatoes and buttery carrots, its only downside being a cauliflower cheese that just wasn’t very cheesy. (Why do places hold back on the cheese? We’re not ordering it because of the anaemic broccoli, are we?)

Rhug estate lamb comes with a teeny tiny pie, as delicious as it is adorable, and a lamb fat carrot with a BBQ gem relish, a combination that really works. The heritage tomato salad is definitely worth ordering – the waiter was keen to emphasise that the cheese was from England – as the vanilla consommé it’s doused in is nothing short of magical.

I was just getting used to being treated like the Queen when one waiter put me back in my place by actively turning his nose up at me, in a manner I could only call snooty, when I thanked him for having us. Though this would usually be minus points, it was funny and added to the general ambience of a place where every reigning monarch and serving prime minister has been welcomed since 1910.

15 Beeston Pl, London, SW1W 0JW | www.thegoring.com | 020 7396 9000

Dinner by Heston

open image in gallery ( Lilly Subbotin )

I struggle to think of a better place to break eight years of stringent vegetarianism than Heston Blumenthal’s recently launched “potato time” Sunday roast – and that’s exactly what my little sister did. Not only was I enjoying this meal as the first two-Michelin-starred roast of my life, but I was seeing it through the eyes of someone rediscovering meat, and meat of the best kind. Yes, she did have a stomach ache for three days after, and yes, she says it was 100 per cent worth it.

As suggested by the name, the idea is to highlight the humble potato (which you can un-humble with caviar for an additional £15). There’s gorgeous juicy chicken with celeriac bread sauce, and roast beef with horseradish cream and a Yorkshire, all served with roasties with the most insane crunch-to-fluff ratio ever.

Don’t skip on the starters – I finally tried a meat fruit, classic Heston tomfoolery which is a pate made to look like a satsuma or plum depending on the time you go – nor the puds, as the tipsy cake with spit roast pineapple is a delight like no other.

One great thing is you can choose how much or how little explaining comes with the food, through tarot cards – the guide, the adventurer and the maverick – you place on your table. It means as wine is consumed and interest wains you can subtly switch them around and get straight to enjoying what you’re really there for – astonishingly fantastic food done perfectly.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, 66 Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7LA | www.dinnerbyheston.co.uk | 020 7201 3833

Midland Grand

open image in gallery ( Lilly Subbotin )

A clever man at the Midland Grand did something I didn’t think was possible, which was improve on the classic bloody mary and make it 10 times better. This one came with an “umami chaser”, filled with briny, pickly salty liquid that you sip in between gulps of vodka-y tomato juice. It was a little bit silly how tasty it was, quite frankly, and I’m just sad I don’t have the recipe.

The roasts aren’t half bad, either. There’s lots to choose from: sirloin beef, middle white pork, baby chicken,and celeriac – but I had to get the leg of lamb for two. It comes perfectly pink with a generous drizzle of salsa verde. All the trimmings are delicious, from the baby carrots to the indulgent cauliflower cheese, with a swede mash being a surprising, buttery standout. There are also classics to start like pate en croute (sublime) and salt cod croquettes (crisp, hot and bursting with filling).

But it’s not just the food that’s great here, it’s called Midland Grand for a reason, and grand it is. Located in the St Pancras Renaissance hotel, there are imposing high ceilings, velvet curtains, great big tables spread out so everyone has a little section of the room, plush booths and a twinkly art-deco feel complete with desk lamps and plush seating.

A very special place to while away a few hours on a Sunday. Make sure you grab a drink at the Gothic Bar beforehand, a vampiric 19th-century cocktail den that will take you back in time.

St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, Euston Rd., London, NW1 2AR | www.midlandgranddiningroom.com | 020 7341 3000

The Colony

Walking into The Colony genuinely feels like setting foot into another time; there’s an undeniably sophisticated, old-world glamour. The lack of windows and dim, flattering lighting means you can almost trick yourself into believing you’re in 1920s New York.

It’s no style over substance here, though. The roast dinners are as decadent and comforting as the surroundings, with plenty to get excited about: crispy spuds, succulent meat, generous helpings of gravy and a Yorkshire the size of most human heads, as well as fantastic starters, like the “CFC – Colony Fried Chicken”, and the faultless shrimp cocktail.

The staff also have an old-fashioned attentiveness, never imposing yet never letting your glass empty. The restaurant even has a build-your-own ice cream sundae menu where you tick boxes for flavours, toppings and sauces. I challenge anyone’s inner child to remain hidden.

8 Balderton St, Brown Hart Gardens, London W1K 6TF | www.colonygrillroom.com | 020 7499 9499

Acme Fire Cult

Sharing a courtyard with Dusty Knuckle bakery and 40FT brewery, Acme Fire Cult collaborate with both, using bread, leftover coffee for ferments, and even spare beer yeast to make their own marmite. They also put vegetables front and centre, giving greens just as much attention as meat, making their coal roast leeks (served cold with pistachio romesco) a smoky, creamy, must-try.

If you want to feel a bit like Henry VIII, opt for the grilled and smoked meat platter. It’s stacked high with chicken, pork, beef and sausage, and served with gorgeous pickly bits to cut through the fat. The beef and the pork were definite stand-outs and really highlighted the use of fiery outdoor cooking.

I went in promising myself I wouldn’t order the DK sourdough with 40FT marmite, but for some reason, any will power had left my body – I’m so glad I did as it was insanely good, dripping in butter and doused in parmesan, but it did make finishing the pile of meat more challenging, so learn from my mistakes.

My only faults were that the chicken was surprisingly bland and the bloody mary with house harissa was lacking in spice and overly citrussy.

Abbot St, London E8 3DP | www.acmefirecult.com | Book through Resy

The Parakeet

The Parakeet is the platonic ideal of a pub you conjure up in your head when dreaming of a Sunday roast. Formerly the Oxford Tavern, there’s plenty of wood panelling and stained glass; step through the velvet curtain towards the enticing smells and you enter a sublimely cosy dining room flickering with candles and saintly portraits looking down on you.

Brat alumni Ben Allen as head chef and sous chef Ed Jennings are running the show, so it’s no surprise that the roast is “based around fire cooking”. Both the lamb and the beef are cooked over charcoal and wood on their custom-made grill; opt for the lamb, it’s prepared sublimely and tastes incredible, whereas the beef was tasty but unfortunately a bit too chewy for my liking.

The swede puree was a gorgeous, creamy addition and the leek gratin a necessity – move over cauliflower cheese. It’s about the whole menu here though: oysters with clementine were a fresh and zingy start and the prawns with brown butter a messy but delightful treat; don’t be afraid to get stuck in and suck on that shell, it’s well worth it.

Thankfully our waiter saw us staring longingly at the swathes of butter remaining on the plate and produced some of their potato bread to sweep through it. If you’ve got room, try and stuff down a made-in-house sticky toffee pud, it’s rich, syrupy and soft as a pillow. Their bloody mary packs a punch too.

256 Kentish Town Rd, London NW5 2AA | theparakeetpub.com | 020 4599 6302

Sussex

It’s not just about Sunday roasts at the “local and wild concept” Sussex bar and restaurant (I’ll get to those and they’re bloody great), but all the delicious little nibbly bits at the start that are excruciatingly hard to choose from. Cod’s roe cornettos? Slow roasted pork crackling with homemade horseradish mayo? South Downs venison cigars? It’s almost cruel having so many exciting things in just the top third of the menu.

I settled on the mushroom marmite eclair, confit egg yolk and cornichon because it’s pretty much all my favourite things in one mystical package. A delightful choux pastry bursting with umami flavour that doesn’t even have marmite in – they get the taste from truffle and mushrooms. It’s borderline genius and I could have had 10.

Some caviar crispbreads are a perfect palette teaser and a pan-seared Shetland king scallop with kelsey chilli and garlic roe butter sauce couldn’t be cooked more beautifully.

But yes, the roasts. Rolled Dorset leg of lamb is incredibly tender and soft, while wild fallow deer (served with a blackberry jus) is served pink with a lovely flavoursome char on the outside. Really great roast potatoes that made me realise they don’t have to be all about crunch, and cauliflower cheese that was properly cheesy, ie my kind of side.

The puddings were really good but didn’t really hold a torch to the mains and starters; a Yorkshire pudding served with bone marrow is cool to look at but not something I really understood as necessary. But come for the roasts and you will not be disappointed. I’ll definitely be going back and trying their beef Wellington and handmade Sussex chorizo crispbread.

63-64 Frith Street, Soho, Greater, London W1D 3JW | www.sussex-restaurant.com | 020 3923 7770

The Ladbroke Arms

You’ll find the Ladbroke Arms off of Holland Park Road - and if your stop allows you time for some grub, you’ll certainly be glad you did. Serving up excellent pub classics, the Sunday Roast is no exception - with chunky slices of roast beef catching our eye (and causing our mouths to salivate) before we’d even been seated.

The scotch egg and sausage roll are must-orders from the snacks section, while the crab crumpet was refreshing and full of flavour, and burrata with caramelised onions offering a wintery take on the classic. When at a pub, to choose between the ‘snacks’ and the ‘starters’ does not only seem incredibly unfair, it’s actually just bad practice.

Onto the mains – the pork belly was both meaty and succulent, with the perfect amount of crisp crackling, while the mushroom Wellington was terrific (whether you’re a veggie or not) with the goats cheese really complementing the dish and adding a sweet but tangy layer. Crumble for pudding (it couldn’t be anything else) and we stumbled back to the tube.

54 Ladbroke Rd, London W11 3NW | www.ladbrokearms.com | 020 7727 6648

Origin

Making a name for itself from day one, Origin City, which opened last summer in West Smithfield, has launched its new Sunday lunch menu. Remaining on-brand, the restaurant’s pasture-to-plate, nose-to-tail ethos shines throguh, with all of the meat coming from the family’s 600-acre farm in Argyll, Scotland – even the traditional heritage breeds Black Angus and Tamworth pork make appearances.

With a choice of three meats – slow roasted Black Angus with creamed horseradish, Tamworth pork with bramley apple sauce or Texel lamb with a classic aromatic mint sauce – sides include Yorkshire puddings, beef dripping potatoes, glazed heritage carrots, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower cheese and gravy.

The Tamworth pork was succulent and a lot more tender than roast pork dishes we’ve eaten elsewhere – and we’re always impressed to see a roast lamb on the menu (you snigger but it’s not always available). The potatoes were perfectly crispy, the creamy cauliflower cheese a worthy addition (again, it’s not always included as part of the classic trimmings) and we love seeing a gravy boat, rather than some small pathetic saucer.

Starters include a heartwarming Scottish mussel and clam chowder, with other mains dishes available to order, if you’re not feeling like taking on a full Sunday roast. Just make sure you leave room for dessert – both the vanilla crème brûlée and sticky toffee pudding will seal that food coma quite nicely.

Origin is also offering “The Mother of All Roasts” for guests dining in larger groups, where £32 per person will get you a selection of the three meats with all the trimmings, served family sharing style. Blacklock’s All In, watch out.

12 West Smithfield, London EC1A 9JR | www.origincity.co.uk | 020 4568 6240

Duck and Waffle

open image in gallery ( Duck and Waffle )

While most of us have fond memories of enjoying Duck and Waffle’s eponymous dish at all hours, from bougie drunk food to gorgeous sunrise breakfasts, the restaurant also now offers a three-course roast lunch to enjoy every Sunday. If you’re not confined to tucking into a roast dinner at a cosy pub, why not elevate the weekly tradition, with sky-high, panoramic city views to accompany that succulent roast chicken?

With a variety on the menu, the starters include a delicious lobster roll with spicy Marie Rose sauce on a doughy brioche; corn ribs in an addictively tasty black garlic sauce and flavoursome beef tartare. Moving onto the mains, there is the choice of a classic roast chicken, succulent rib of beef with braised ox cheek and horseradish creme fraiche and a vegetarian mushroom and camembert Wellington. All served with spiced carrot purée, a fluffy Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and lashings of gravy. While we are personally meat-eaters (meat-lovers, if you wish), it was the mushroom and camembert Wellington that came out on top. This is one of our favourite vegetarian roast offerings in the city and stands on its own feet in this menu selection here.

Also, it does not go unnoticed when a restaurant serves Yorkshire puddings with all roast meats – it is seriously frustrating when you just fancy a chicken but want your Yorkshire pud, too. You should definitely leave room for dessert, with options including the iconic sticky toffee waffle, drizzled in butterscotch caramel sauce and finished off with a dollop of clotted cream, but our winner had to be the moreish biscoff cheesecake. Coming in at £55 per person, it’s certainly not a cheap Sunday roast menu – but it was a satisfying one – and if you’re looking to dine with a view, then it’s definitely one to try.

110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY | duckandwaffle.com | 020 3640 7310

Temper

A Sunday roast is often synonymous with colder weather, you shouldn’t wait for the sun to disappear to try the one at Temper. If you head to the Paddington site, you’ll be able to enjoy streams of sunshine coming through the windows – or even dine al fresco.

Temper doesn’t do anything by halves so make sure to arrive hungry. Do not skimp on starters. Your stomach might regret it later, but not as much as missing out on the beautifully aged beech nachos and the goats cheese taco. With a few roast options on the menu, you can choose between aged beef, smoked and pulled lamb shoulder, pork belly and baby chicken – or, if you are struck by decision paralysis, Temper offers a “three beast feast” for a family-style sharing situation. Whatever you order, you’re sure to leave stuffed but satisfied. The aged beef has a gorgeous grilled taste and texture, while the pork belly is not only sizeable but the chefs have really triumphed on the balance of the textures of soft, succulent meat with a crispy exterior. The lamb is not the most aesthetically pleasing (and part of us wishes they’d carve it at the table) but you soon forget about all of that after you have your first mouthful. Last but not least, the baby chicken is soft and tender, packed full of flavour. They come with all the trimmings: a sizeable, fluffy Yorkshire pud, perfectly roasted potatoes, carrots, cauliflower puree, plus red and green cabbage (because Temper won’t be responsible for you not getting your five a day). But of course, we’ll think you silly if you don’t also order a classic cauliflower cheese on top.

You will have meat sweats – there’s no doubt about it. You will need to enjoy a spicy lychee margarita (or three) to cool down before moving on swiftly to dessert. We recommend you try the boozy serves: milk ice cream with Cazcabel coffee, lime sorbet with Cazcabel honey or coconut sorbet with Cazcabel coconut. All deliciously divine in their own way – and the perfect sweet treat that isn’t overly heavy after you’ve worked your way through an entire farm.

Unit 53, 5 Merchant Sq, London W2 1AS | temperrestaurant.com | 020 3967 7578

Fitz's

Fitz's brasserie, in the Kimpton Fitzroy in Russell Square – a hotel designed by the same man who did the first-class dining room on the Titantic – manages to pull off that great thing of being really, really fancy yet utterly relaxed. This is probably largely due to the wonderful staff who are completely unimposing yet always seem to be there with anything you could need. The bright dining room feels open and spacious but boothy tables offer little pockets of privacy.

The most surprising thing about this place is how much of a bargain their Sunday lunch is – two courses for £32, or three for £39.50. Get three, as the starters and the puds aren’t worth skipping. For the former, there’s creamy, rich chicken liver parfait piped exquisitely on brioche with dollops of spiced apple gel and tiny pickled mushrooms; or poached white and green asparagus with a golden raisin dressing adorned with a perfectly jammy egg. The latter includes one of the most dangerously good sticky toffee puddings I’ve had.

As for the roasts, Devon white chicken is juicy, tender and encased in its gloriously crispy skin, roasties are crunchy delights and the gravy is thick and luscious. They’re also ideally portioned – something that has become a bit of pet peeve of mine is when a roast arrives with triple the amount you could ever possibly eat and still make it home – meaning there’s still room to head to the pub for a few swift pints in the sunshine after. Fitz’s feels almost too good to be true, with fine-dining standards at mid-range prices – it’s definitely worth a visit.

1-8 Russell Sq, London, WC1B 5BE | www.fitzs.co.uk | 020 7123 5000

108 Brasserie

Though a little less consistent than some of the other roasts in this list, 108 Brasserie has a lot to like. From the excellent people watching when sat outside on Marylebone Lane to the bloody mary trolley they wheel out to make your drink exactly as you like it – pick your spirit, spice level and garnishes. I went for a 9/10 spice and it was divine.

Plus it’s the first place I’ve encountered that offers roast lobster as part of its Sunday lunch. I obviously had to order it; it was beautifully buttery and came away from its shell with ease. I swapped the Jersey royals for chips as I just think lobster and chips is a superior combo – but for roast purists the lamb rump is great, it’s just a shame that the roasties were a little greasy and the veg a bit, well, meh.

However, I loved the smoked salmon, Guinness bread and dill creme fraiche to start, as well as the lemon cheesecake with blueberry compote. As I say, a lot to like, the roast is just a little let down by the trimmings. And if you’re a bloody-mary stan, the trolley alone is reason enough to go.

108 Marylebone Ln, London, W1U 2QE | www.108brasserie.com | 020 7969 3900

Claridge’s

open image in gallery ( Claridge's )

There are Sunday roasts, and then there are Claridge’s Sunday roasts. This one’s for those looking for a real treat, as three courses come in at £100, and that’s before you’ve had one of their must-order bloody marys. If those aren’t your thing, the cocktail list is broad, my favourite being a peach piquant – summery, light and with a bit of a chilli kick. It’s up there with one of the loveliest drinks I’ve ever tried.

But back to the roasts. Think classic – but with a Claridge’s twist. Chicken with truffle stuffing, lamb rump with asparagus and morels, halibut with smoked caviar. All the sides come for the table which gives this sophisticated affair a lovely homely feel. The seabass and crab fishcake with tartare sauce and Wakame seaweed to start was incredible, and the only problem with pudding is they all look exceptional. I eventually settled for a meringue tart which did not disappoint, but it was a tight toss-up between that and the apple crumble.

As expected with somewhere of the clout of Claridge’s, the meal is faultless, served by wonderful staff who seem to love and are proud of what they do. The dining room is stunning, its warm ambient lighting providing the perfect atmosphere to while away several hours on a Sunday – also, if you’re a nosey people-watcher like me, I spotted two authors I’m a fan of while there.

Brook Street, Mayfair, London, W1K 4HR | www.claridges.co.uk | 020 7107 8886