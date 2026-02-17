When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2026? Plus best deals to expect

If you’re a seasoned deal-hunter who keeps an eye out for big sale events, you may have started drawing up a wishlist for the Amazon Spring Sale 2026. The annual event brings big discounts across myriad items in March each year, making it a great time to grab a bargain.

Although Amazon has yet to confirm whether it will run its Spring Sale this year, it has been a staple each March since it first launched in 2022. So I’m keeping an ear to the ground, to bring you all the latest Amazon Spring Sale news and deals as they’re announced.

The sale is a great time to save on big-ticket items, so I’ll be keeping a close eye on the prices of everything from Dyson hair tools to fitness trackers and Amazon’s own tech. And that’s just for starters.

In the meantime, I’ve rounded up what you need to know so far, from rumoured dates to the deals I’m hoping to see. As The Independent’s consumer writer, I’m also sharing my top tips for spotting genuine deals worth investing in, so that you can ensure you’re spending your hard-earned cash wisely.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Amazon’s Spring Sale.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2026?

While Amazon hasn’t officially confirmed the dates yet, the sale has been rumoured to run from Wednesday 25 March to Tuesday 31 March – the same dates the sale took place in 2025. In 2024, the sale ran from 20 to 25 March, so it’s likely this year’s sale will also take place towards the end of March.

As soon as Amazon confirms the dates, I’ll update this page with all the details.

What were the best deals in last year’s Amazon Spring Sale?

Last year’s Amazon Spring Deal Days sale saw some impressive discounts across tech, home and beauty. There were deals on top-rated air fryers, iPhones, Le Creuset dishes and much more, including the coveted Oura ring (£260, Amazon.co.uk), which was on offer for £199.

I’m hoping to see more of the same this year, and I’ll update this page to let you know about the best deals as they drop. Meanwhile, I’ve rounded up some of the best offers available right now, ahead of the Amazon Spring Sale.

Best Amazon deals to shop right now

Ninja foodi max dual zone digital air fryer: Was £229, now £161.10, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s review of the best Ninja air fryer, this dual-zone model is currently on sale at Amazon. Reviewer Caroline Preece called this appliance a “powerhouse”, praising its cooking power: “Chicken emerged juicier, chips developed that perfect golden crunch, and vegetables caramelised beautifully,” she said.

Shark flexstyle multistyler air styler and hair dryer: Was £299, now £206.99, Amazon.co.uk

This hair tool is currently cheaper on Amazon than anywhere else, though not by much – I’ll let you know if the price drops further during the Amazon Spring Sale. In her review of the Shark flexstyle multistyler, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester deemed it better than the Dyson airwrap complete, “thanks to its ability to turn into a powerful, fast-drying and fully-functioning hair dryer, complete with a style concentrator and diffuser”.

Lenovo idea tab pro android tablet: Was £359.97, now £278.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, this one from Lenovo has been reduced by £80 at Amazon. It featured in IndyBest’s review of the best tablets for kids, with tester Ella Delancey Jones saying: “It handled everything from YouTube and Google Docs to light gaming, without breaking a sweat.” Ella also praised the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, saying the stylus was great for drawing, writing and annotating.

Google Fitbit sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch: Was £190.53, now £143.10, Amazon.co.uk

This Fitbit is slightly cheaper at Evans Cycles but, if you have Amazon Prime, you may want to take advantage of free delivery at Amazon. Boasting up to six days’ battery life, all-day stress detection and menstrual health tracking, this device seems like a solid choice if you want to stay on top of your stats.

De'Longhi magnifica automatic coffee machine, ECAM222.20.B: Was £319.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is a more affordable alternative to the De’Longhi eletta explore, which made it into IndyBest’s review of the best coffee machines. Now, the magnifica model is even more pocket-friendly, thanks to this £40 discount. It comes complete with a bean grinder and milk frother, so you can make everything from lattes to americanos with the appliance.

How to find the best deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2026

The key to finding a bargain at Amazon is to know the difference between a pre-sale price and a recommended retail price (RRP). Amazon uses both, but neither of them tell the whole story.

In short, a pre-sale price tells you how much an item has cost in the past (though it might not say when it was sold at this price). An RRP is what the manufacturer suggests the item is sold for but, importantly, the product may have never actually been sold at this price.

To work out whether a deal is really as good as it seems, you’ll want to work out how much the item usually costs at Amazon, and whether the product is cheaper at other retailers.

Try pasting the Amazon link for the relevant sale item into the price-tracking website Camelcamelcamel. You’ll be shown a graph charting how the item’s price has changed since Amazon started selling it, so you can check whether the reduction is as significant as you first thought.

You can find out whether Amazon’s offering the lowest price available by shopping around or by typing the product’s name into the website PriceRunner, to compare prices across different retailers.

