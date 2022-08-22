Vogue Williams – TV presenter, podcast host, model, DJ and founder of the Bare By Vogue tanning brand – is a force to be reckoned with.

From her laugh-out-loud podcasts to ready-to-wear clothing collaborations and cult-favourite tanning products, Williams has carved out a unique brand for herself.

Thanks to skin-loving formulas and natural-looking results, Bare By Vogue has amassed a loyal legion of tanners since launching in 2019, while her popular and affordable ranges with London-based womenswear brand Little Mistress have now reached the hangers in Marks & Spencers.

While she’s perhaps most widely recognised for the wholesome and dulcet-toned Fairy Liquid TV advert, William’s playful side comes out most in her hugely successful – and hilarious – podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, with comedian Joanne McNally, as well as in Spencer & Vogue, the tell-all series she hosts with her husband, reality-TV alumni Spencer Matthews, who was a member of the original Made in Chelsea cast.

Being the shopping obsessives we are, we were keen to see how the podcast queen’s genre-spanning career has influenced her shopping habits. From her best bargain beauty buy to favourite luxury purchase and must-have tan product, here’s your lowdown on Vogue Williams’ favourite things.

Your best bargain beauty buy: Maybelline great lash mascara It definitely has to be Maybelline's great lash mascara (blackest black). I've been using it for years now. It's not very expensive and it just does the job every time. I've always got it in my bag, and it makes me feel better instantly. It's my trusted friend! Buy now £7.25 Amazon.co.uk

Your favourite luxury purchase: Apple Macbook pro 13-inch I'd have to say my laptop. I bought a new Macbook Pro 13 recently. I'd really be totally lost without it – I use it every day. I'm probably a bit obsessed with it to be honest! Lots of people ask me how I juggle being a mum of three and work, but everything I need is on my laptop for work – so, as long as I've got that, everything is grand. Buy now £1,349 Apple.com

The kitchen gadget that you couldn't live without: Quooker flex tap I couldn't live without my Quooker tap in the kitchen. Well, I could but I've got so used to it and it's made everything involving water so much easier in the house. We no longer need to boil a kettle, which saves on electricity and water. It's my favourite thing. It gives you boiling hot water; cold, filtered water, and fizzy water. I love it. Buy now £1,150 Quooker.co.uk

Your workout saviour: Gymondo app Definitely my trainer John Belton. We did some online workout plans together for Gymondo at the start of this year. It's an app you can download. I was doing so many online workouts during lockdown that it happened really naturally, as we trained most days. I do the workouts myself on the app when I've got a short amount of time to fit one in. John is so amazing – he motivates me and I love the way he trains. We have such a laugh, which makes it so enjoyable. We have become really good mates and training always needs to be fun. He understands the way I like to train, mixing things up and never doing the same thing. We have the chats and the training, so it's like hanging out with my mate for an hour and feeling great afterwards. Buy now £4.49 Gymondo.com

Your summer holiday essential: Heliocare advanced spray SPF 50 Fake tan and sun block! I absolutely hate sitting in the sun. You'll always find me in the shade reading a book or, when I'm playing with the kids, I'm covered from head to toe and wearing a hat. I'm a big factor 50 wearer at all times, even during the winter. Because I don't sit in the sun anymore, I don't get as brown as I used to in my 20s, so I always travel with fake tan everywhere I go, for that healthy glow without having been in the sun. Buy now £28.66 Heliocare.co.uk

Your must-have tanning product: Bare By Vogue ultra dark tanning mousse Obviously, it has to be Bare! I'm so proud of my self-tanning brand, as it's only been going for just over three years now, but people seem to be really enjoying it and the team working on it are incredible. We have foams, mists and instant-tan bottles. There is a real focus on skin-loving ingredients, such as oatmeal, chamomile, pomegranate, grapefruit and goji berry, so that the skin is looked after too. I live for the ultra-dark mouse in the winter. Our velvet mitt (£8, Barebyvogue.co.uk) has been designed for a flawless, no-streak self tan, so you'll also have stain-free hands! Buy now £23 Barebyvogue.com

The piece of tech you use the most: Apple I know it was my luxury purchase too, but I do everything on my laptop. I record my podcasts. All my Zoom calls are done on it. Aside from that, I've also got an Apple home pod speaker too – the one where you can ask it questions or ask the weather and it tells you. It will also put things in my diary or set an alarm, which, again, helps with not picking up my phone. When you're running around the house, technology just makes everything easier. Buy now £89 Apple.com

Most boring purchase that made your life easier: Dewenwils reading light It was a reading light for £10. I decided I was using my phone way too much and, because I'm feeding Otto (my four-month-old son) during the night, I took up reading and attached the light to my book. It's been a complete saviour, because we use our phones for everything and there is always some notification or message to read and I wanted the night-time feeds to be phone-free. Obviously, I highly recommend attaching this to my first children's picture book Jump For The Stars (released on 1 September) too! Buy now £9.99 Amazon.co.uk