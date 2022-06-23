Nothing says the start of summer like the return of Love Island. Ready for love (and drama), a whole new cohort of singletons have entered the new and improved villa – and from controversial age gaps to catfights, the new series is already heating up.

Whether it’s brown lipstick, personalised water bottles, Crocs or eyelash extensions, since the show relaunched in 2015, the Love Island cast has helped define some of summer’s hottest trends. But for 2022, the show looks a little different.

Breaking up with its controversial fast-fashion past, Love Island has ditched I Saw It First as the show’s sponsor in favour of second-hand clothing platform ebay – a move that signifies a wider shift in attitudes towards disposable clothing.

Someone who knows a thing or two about influencing is Millie Court, who since winning the series last year has featured in campaigns for Boots and Asos and amassed an Instagram following of 1.9 million, where she shares her new life in the limelight with fans.

Read more:

Whether you love her fashion, are intrigued about her beauty cabinet, or simply enjoyed her stint on Love Island, us shopping obsessives have got the inside scoop on Millie’s game changing products. From the one product she couldn’t live without in the villa to her favourite luxury purchase, these are the buys that come islander-approved.