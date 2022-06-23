The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Love Island’s Millie Court reveals her must-have products, from hot brushes to SPF
Gamechangers: The Love Island winner lets us in on her beauty secrets, must-have holiday packs and the one ingredient her and Liam can’t cook without
Nothing says the start of summer like the return of Love Island. Ready for love (and drama), a whole new cohort of singletons have entered the new and improved villa – and from controversial age gaps to catfights, the new series is already heating up.
Whether it’s brown lipstick, personalised water bottles, Crocs or eyelash extensions, since the show relaunched in 2015, the Love Island cast has helped define some of summer’s hottest trends. But for 2022, the show looks a little different.
Breaking up with its controversial fast-fashion past, Love Island has ditched I Saw It First as the show’s sponsor in favour of second-hand clothing platform ebay – a move that signifies a wider shift in attitudes towards disposable clothing.
Someone who knows a thing or two about influencing is Millie Court, who since winning the series last year has featured in campaigns for Boots and Asos and amassed an Instagram following of 1.9 million, where she shares her new life in the limelight with fans.
Whether you love her fashion, are intrigued about her beauty cabinet, or simply enjoyed her stint on Love Island, us shopping obsessives have got the inside scoop on Millie’s game changing products. From the one product she couldn’t live without in the villa to her favourite luxury purchase, these are the buys that come islander-approved.
The product you couldn’t live without in the villa: Heliocare factor 50 SPF
“Definitely skincare and always SPF. My go-to brand is Heliocare and its factor 50 advanced gel formula.”
Your best Amazon buy: Neewer dimmable 176 LED video light
“My best Amazon purchase has been a portable dimmable light from Neewer – I carry it around with me everywhere and use it to take all my Instagram pictures.”
Your favourite investment luxury purchase: Fendi baguette bag 1997
“My best investment has been my Fendi gold sequin bag that I bought after Love Island.”
Your secret beauty bargain: Maybelline lash sensational mascara
“It’s got to be the Maybelline lash sensational mascara. It’s just the best mascara ever and was mine and the girls’ favourite in the villa.”
We’re also big fans of Maybelline’s lash sensational mascara, which our reviewer praised as “buildable” and “great for creating different day to night looks... If you’re looking for a do-it-all formula, this is it.”
Your holiday packing must-have: Beauty Works speed styling brush
“A hairdryer is a must. The hotel ones aren’t the best! I love Beauty Works’s speed styling heated brush.”
Beauty Works also comes IndyBest-approved. In our review of the Molly-Mae x Beauty Works hair straightener kit, our tester recommended it as a tool that “provides frizz-free, sleek styling that lasts all day without damaging your hair.”
The piece of clothing you’re obsessed with: Asos Collusion oversized dad blazer, black
“A blazer can literally be rocked with anything. I think I have one in nearly every colour. My favourite at the moment is Asos Collusion’s oversized black dad blazer.”
The most used thing in your kitchen: Schwartz crushed chillies
“Chilli flakes…Liam and I put them in almost every meal we make. The best are Schwartz’s crushed chillies.”
The “boring” purchase that’s made your life easier: Fairy washing up liquid
“Fairy washing up liquid... it’s my secret product for getting any stains out.”
