Happy Love Island season to all those that celebrate.

A whole new bunch of singletons are back gracing our screens. And there’s already been a whole host of drama to get stuck into, from large age gaps causing controversy to fans already having a favourite couple. It’s clear we’re already in for a great two months of television.

To make the new season even more interesting, Love Island has rid its ties with fast fashion brands, such as Missguided and I Saw It First, and instead partnered with eBay, which sees the Islanders wearing pre-loved garb. Notably, Islander Indiyah wore a secondhand Poster Girl cut-put dress during the first episode.

What’s just as exciting though is the fact that the signature water bottles are back and better than ever – and they’re going to be 100 per cent your type on paper.

The personalised bottles are not the only merch on offer. You can also get your hands on a cute new tote bag, and even a robe to waltz around in. Whatever you’re after, chances are you’ll have your head turned.

Love Island Shop gold font ‘Love Island’ insulated water bottle: £20, Loveislandshop.co.uk

If the news of Love Island’s return hasn’t got you excited, this new colourway of water bottle will surely do the trick. It has all the same features as the previous designs – the straw lid and an insulated body, making them suitable for both hot and cold drinks – and the 500ml capacity makes it an ideal size for throwing in your bag. Of course, you can personalise it with your name in metallic gold. You’re not going to be mugged off with this one.

Love Island Shop official ‘Love Island’ insulated water bottle: £20, Loveislandshop.co.uk

Should you wish to stick with the OG colourway, this bottle has a white matte finish and can be personalised with your name in either pink, blue or orange. And has all the same features you’d expect.

Love Island Shop re-usable cups: £10.95, Loveislandshop.co.uk

If you’re partial to a takeaway coffee, don’t let your standards slip and make sure you’re armed with this reusable cup, which is the exact same design as the ones used by the Islanders. According to the website, you won’t get a plastic after-taste that you sometimes get from reusable cups. You can choose between bright pink, lime and blue, and it has a capacity of 400ml.

Love Island Shop official ‘Love Island’ robe: £20, Loveislandshop.co.uk

If your loungewear is lacking a dressing gown, enter this Love Island robe that has a satin finish and can of course be personalised with your name. It’s a great option if you’re off on holiday and are looking for something to wear in your very own villa. Should you prefer something a little more paired-back, the official waffle knit robes (£45, Loveislandshop.co.uk) are coming soon.

Love Island Shop official ‘Love Island’ tote bag: £15, Loveislandshop.co.uk

A brand new product for last year, this tote bag is the ideal thing to keep in your handbag for any trip to the supermarket. It’s made from cotton and can be thrown in the washing machine should it get dirty. We also love the different colour options – we’ll take all three, please.

Love Island Shop official ‘Love Island’ small pet bowl: £13, Loveislandshop.co.uk

Your four-legged friend needn’t miss out on the Love Island hype because you can buy a pet bowl, which will match your water bottle.

