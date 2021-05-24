10 ways to improve your home and family life

When running low on ideas for keeping entertained or sprucing up our living space it could be time to try something new.

From revamping interiors to pet care essentials, here is a list of everything you need in 2021 to keep the whole family happy.

Garden furniture that looks good and lasts

Outdoor space has never been more important and with spring just beginning, now is the perfect time to upgrade your garden furniture. AMATA is a Latvian outdoor furniture brand that creates environmentally friendly and stylishly simple outdoor furniture. The look is pure Scandi-chic — garden furniture with simple lines and understated elegance. The brand features the work of the Maria Berntsen Design Studio and is made by craftspeople with more than 30 years of experience. Every piece is made from Northern European pine which will last for years with a little care.

Enjoy premium single-estate chocolate

Lose yourself in the lingering taste of really excellent chocolate. Firetree’s rare cocoa beans come from small single estates on the remote islands of the South Pacific and Oceania, where the volcanic terroir and island breezes produce exceptional cocoa beans with superb natural flavour profiles. Each farm produces cocoa beans with their own distinct flavours, providing tasting notes as diverse as honey and caramel, rich cocoa and dates, cherry and soft lemon, raspberry and citrus and more. Try the 7x25gm Tasting Gift Box to sample seven distinct bars and their unique taste profiles.

Transform your interiors quickly and easily

There’s nothing like a home makeover to brighten your mood. The wide range of products from Hemway Home Collection is just the thing to give your interiors a new lease of life. The high-pigment Chalk Paint provides a smooth, long-lasting, matte ﬁnish that will transform your furniture and walls without the need for sanding or priming — perfect for a shabby-chic effect. Use Hemway Glitter Grout Additive to transform ordinary tiles with a glittery shimmer. It’s available in six different sizes and more than 50 colours for a truly bespoke design. Make the most of the three-for-two sale to create a fresh combination of matte colour walls and stylish sparkling tiles.

Use code 3for2 across the full Hemway Home Collection. Offer valid until 1 June 2021.

Bring story time to life with a personalised adventure book

Librio’s personalised search-and-find book will take your little one on an exciting adventure. Where’s …? My Search-and-Find European Trip places your child in the actual story and takes them on a rail journey across Europe to 11 iconic locations, from Finland’s Northern Lights to Greece’s sun-soaked beaches via the mystery of Transylvania. The whole family can have fun searching for hidden objects, a secret personalised message and, of course, themselves. Librio has created books for more than 200,000 children worldwide and has more than 10,000 five-star online reviews. Printed on 100% recycled paper in the UK, Librio also gives a book to a child through its More Than A Book project for every book purchased.

Challenge and entertain young minds

It’s important to engage children’s brains during their formative years. SmartGames’ multi-level logic games feature a minimum of 48 challenges each, with themes that appeal to children and adults. Focusing on learning through play in a fun and challenging way, the games are perfect for players of all ages, helping to keep the mind healthy and active while developing a range of cognitive skills. SmartMax is an award-winning, pre-school magnetic construction system that allows children aged one and over the chance to explore the fascinating world of magnetism in a fun and safe way, while Smartivity’s DIY wooden construction & activity sets will keep young minds busy for hours.

Enjoy 20% off at Smart Toys with the code SMARTAPR20. Valid until 30 June 2021.

Maintain your body’s natural balance

It is a known truth that a healthy gut is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Hey Nutrition’s Probiotic Complex aims to improve gut health by offering a broad-purpose food supplement suitable for all ages, including children. The formula contains 20 billion CFU — the measurement of healthy bacteria in probiotics — and seven powerful probiotic strains, taken daily as special delayed-release capsules which are suitable for vegans and vegetarians. All products are made in the UK and are non-GMO and pesticide-free.

Get 10% off your Hey Nutrition order with the code FAMILY10. Offer valid until 30 April 2022.

Opt for fresher food for your pets

If you want to ensure your dog is getting fresh food with plenty of vitamins and minerals, consider giving them raw food. This type of diet for pets is called Biologically Appropriate Raw Food (BARF) and can not only help with physical health, but also with animal odours. SmartBarf is an expertly crafted mixture of vegetables, herbs, fruits, seeds, nuts, pulses and herbs, and has a long shelf life at an affordable price. Order now from SmartBarf, or visit one of the many stockists. SmartBarf is also available on Amazon.

Boost your wi-fi signal without fuss

One of the most frustrating parts of modern life is finding that wireless technology can be blocked by walls and ceilings, causing devices to fall out of range in your own home. Sidestep this annoyance with devolo Mesh WiFi 2, a nifty wi-fi booster that uses your home’s own powerline to transmit data and boost your signal. A devolo WiFi hotspot can be created at any power socket, making sure that walls and ceilings won’t slow down the speed, allowing you to surf and stream without interruption.

Short let your home when you’re away

If you’re thinking about relocating, are a frequent traveller or have a second home that’s often vacant, short-term rentals could provide a new source of income and even help you take advantage of the increased freedom to work from anywhere. UnderTheDoormat has welcomed more than 12,000 guests since 2014 and fully manages more than 300 homes. The company provides homeowners with the comfort of knowing their home is occupied through short and mid lets of anywhere from three nights to six months. The dedicated homeowner team looks after you and your home through every step, in line with UnderTheDoormat’s Peace of Mind Pledge. The company offers market-leading insurance, guest vetting and personal check-ins for every stay, as well as a professional cleaning service, which is covered by its 10-Point Hygiene Promise.

Perfect nutrition for your dog

Pooch & Mutt is a health-food company producing top quality nutrition for dogs. Their popular grain-free dry food comes in four variants, each offering a specific functional benefit for your dog. Health & Digestion is aimed at dogs that have poor or sensitive digestive systems and contains 45% salmon — as fish can be easier to digest than meat. Calm & Relaxed is formulated for anxious or excitable dogs and is made from calming ingredients such as L-tryptophan rich turkey and chamomile. Slim & Slender was created to help dogs with weight issues and contains 45% lean chicken and sweet potato, as well as CLA to support fat metabolism. Dogs with mobility issues should try Joint Care, packed with omega-rich salmon and glucosamine to ease discomfort and support joints.

Shop Pooch & Mutt today and get 25% off with code GOODDOG. Offer expires 31 December 2021.

