4 beauty treatments by FOREO you need to know about

When Swedish beauty tech pioneer FOREO launched its original LUNA device back in 2013, there wasn’t anything like it on the market.

This meant that the brand had a complicated task on its hands. It had to prove that its ultra-hygienic silicone bristles and trademarked T-Sonic pulsations provided a better cleanse than simply using your fingers - something that it succeeded with in spades.

With 8,000 pulsations per minute (try achieving that manually!), it removes 99 per cent of dirt, oil and makeup, while also boosting collagen production, lymphatic drainage and circulation at the same time. The high-powered collection will also leave you with a radiant finish and offers better absorption of the supercharged skincare that follows.

(FOREO)

With the accompanying app, you can also better tailor your treatment to suit your specific concerns – be it firming, thorough pore de-clogging on sensitive skin or relaxing where the massage patterns relieve tension, muscle tightness and encourage calm. This is a ritual you will relish at the beginning and end of every day.

Now’s the time to invest in your skincare routine with FOREO‘s game-changing technologies. With the festive season kicking off, there’s no better time to step your beauty cabinet up a few notches.

But which model is best suited to your needs? Find out more about the bestselling products below.

LUNA 3

(FOREO)

Crafted in bacteria-resistant silicone, this is one of the most hygienic ways to remove dirt and grime from the day, eliminating 99 per cent of residue to leave your skin soft, smooth and clear. The trademarked LUNA 3 follows its predecessors, each of which has become more technologically advanced than the previous.

On the one side, you’ll find soft bristles that provide a gentle but deep cleanse through T-Sonic pulsations. This technique dilates pores to go beyond just the surface level. The reverse is a massage texture that has firming properties. In fact, in clinical trials, 94 per cent reported a more toned complexion as the device smoothed the look of fine lines and relaxed muscle tension. The process also boosts microcirculation, encouraging oxygen and nutrients to flow to the skin cells, while toxins are removed in order to leave you with a radiant glow.

The device is sustainable, made from a premium quality material so that it will stand the test of time. The battery life is impressive too, boasting up to 600 uses with just one charge.

Buy now

UFO 2

(FOREO)

Get the professional salon experience from the comfort of your own home and in just two minutes with the UFO 2. This is unlike any other beauty gadget on the market. It combines five facial treatments in one so you can maximise the benefits of thermo-therapy, cryotherapy, LED light therapy and T-Sonic massage that will take your Self-care Sundays to new technologically-advanced heights.

The results are instant and noticeable where you will see better hydration in your skin, greater luminosity in your complexion, and when used in tandem with powerhouse-enriched face masks, you can ensure that the ingredients are better maximised.

The benefits of cryotherapy include depuffing and firming, while massage encourages microcirculation. The LED light has been clinically proven to minimise the appearance of fine lines and even out skin tone in just one week.

Not sure where to start? Consult the app for pre-programmed treatments to tackle any and all of your concerns.

Buy now

BEAR

(FOREO)

Microcurrents play a part in some of the most popular professional facial treatments around the world and is characterised by a flow of electric currents that have toning and firming benefits – all while remaining entirely safe.

The BEAR has been dubbed by the brand as being an “Instant facelift” for its ability to improve the look of wrinkles, and act as a workout for the face with contouring effects. It combines microcurrent with the brand’s signature T-Sonic pulsations that massages as it goes and boosts circulation. The Anti-Shock System ensures you never need to worry about any electrical-related mishaps.

Connect to the app and you can adjust the intensity – there are 10 to choose from - as well as follow guided lifting programmes to customise your treatment. The device itself is wireless and compact so can be slipped into overnight bags, but ergonomic so it fits comfortably into your hands.

Buy now

