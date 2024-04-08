5 educational programmes that will change your future

Whether you’re looking to take the next step in your business career, hoping to expand your network or are simply working towards bettering yourself, here are five institutions and companies that can help you achieve your goals.

Transform lives with a career in nutrition

( The Insitute for Optimum Nutrition )

With increasing awareness of the importance of nutrition for health and wellbeing, and a shift towards preventative healthcare, the demand for knowledge in these areas has never been higher.

The Institute for Optimum Nutrition (ION) has been a guiding force in the world of personalised nutrition for 40 years, empowering thousands to embark on successful and rewarding careers. ION’s success is anchored in its profession-led, research and evidence-informed approach and in its many graduates who have gone on to transform thousands of lives.

With a range of professional courses available, validated by the University of Portsmouth, you could find yourself in a career that offers you flexibility, diversity and the opportunity to have a meaningful impact.

Discover more

Become a future leader with an internationally renowned MBA

( Esade )

The global business world is in constant flux and the next generation of leaders need flexibility, adaptability and fluidity of thought — not only to respond to change, but to lead it. Ranked 17th in the world by the Financial Times, Esade’s full-time MBA is for future leaders.

The programme aims to provide an innovative, disruptive and digitally enriched learning experience that will equip you with the skills to excel in your chosen field. This learning experience will accelerate your collaborative leadership, creativity, critical thinking and communication skills.

Esade MBA graduates experienced an average salary increase of 151% over the three years post-graduating, earning Esade recognition for the best salary increase among European programmes in the Financial Times ranking.

Find out more

Discover your potential at an accredited business school

( TBS Barcelona )

As a distinguished European business school, TBS Education Barcelona offers a range of programmes designed to shape the leaders of tomorrow. The Bachelor’s in Management programme delivers a comprehensive education in business administration, integrating theoretical knowledge and practical experience over three years.

Ranked in the top 37 in the world by the Financial Times, TSB Education’s Master in Management programme offers more than 20 tailored paths, providing students with a deeper understanding of business management principles.

The school also has six Master in Science programmes, including in business, marketing and finance, to equip students with specialised skills for success. With campuses in Barcelona, Toulouse, Paris and Casablanca, plus academic partnerships worldwide and a range of scholarships available, students can benefit from a truly global perspective.

Discover more

Achieve for a Swiss made, globally focused EMBA

( University of St.Gallen )

As a centre of quality, innovation and economic influence, Switzerland has an essential role to play in addressing the challenges today’s business leaders face. As Switzerland’s leading business university in 2023 according to the Financial Times, The University of St.Gallen’s International Executive MBA (IEMBA) is tailored towards experienced managers looking to expand their global perspectives in a unique setting.

The curriculum blends academic excellence, international study trips and real-world application, where you’ll engage with a diverse cohort, expand your business acumen and broaden your perspectives.

With coaching sessions and personalised counselling, your personal development is at the forefront of the programme. Beyond the classroom, you’ll have access to the most influential network in the DACH region, opening you up to a world of connections and opportunities.

Discover more

Prepare for a career in a changing world

( Black Mountains College )

Black Mountains College is an innovative new institution based in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park in Wales and is devoted to the challenge of learning to live in a warming world. The college teaches skills essential for climate action and adaptation, addressing real-world challenges, emphasising creativity and climate justice.

Black Mountains College offers practical short courses and NVQs, utilising nature as the classroom, providing hands-on learning experiences tailored to real-world challenges. The college’s flagship programme, the Sustainable Futures: Arts, Ecology and Systems Change BA (Hons) is a unique interdisciplinary degree that aims to drive change and help create a resilient society, equipping students with the creative and problem-solving skills needed for futures in an ever-changing world.

Enquire now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.