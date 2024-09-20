5 offers on life’s big purchases: holidays, hobbies, cars and furniture included

Typically, some of life’s biggest expenses bring us the most comfort, joy and happiness. We’re talking about those modern-life luxuries like holidays, cars, hobbies and home furnishings that impact our lives for the better.

These quality-of-life purchases were once considered big-ticket buys, but as demand for travel, luxury cars and high-quality interiors increases, so does supply. It’s basic economics! So, you don’t have to pay through the roof anymore, when there are so many great deals out there to take advantage of. The below offers and competitive prices on holidays, car services hobbies and furniture are no exception.

Furniture Village

Making your house a home lies in the furnishings, and whether you like something more classic or contemporary Furniture Village has your style covered. Combining the world’s leading brands, with quick delivery and fantastic money-saving offers, there’s no time like the present to make comfort and style a priority with the top deals we’ve found.

With the days getting shorter and cosy nights-in making a comeback, there’s no excuse needed to put your feet up in the evenings on the Jude 3-seater leather recliner at just £2,395. For dining, it doesn’t come more elegant than the Grigio corner dining set, from £1,749. And saving the best until last, you’ll never want to get out of bed again with the Vision smart TV bed frame, £649 (saving £200) made for binge-watching boxsets.

Feather & Black

Combining timeless, elegant and luxurious designs, leading bed retailer Feather & Black’s bespoke collections of expertly crafted bedframes, mattresses and bedroom furniture are here to elevate your sleeping chamber to the next level in comfort and style.

With beds always taking centre stage, you’ll find the bedroom-interior experts has every taste catered for whether you prefer a wooden, metal or upholstered bed frame. Next, you’ll need the most important buy: the mattress.

There’s a luxury mattress to support everybody at Feather & Black. From their bestselling pocket spring to memory foam, and even clever finds to support both you and your partners differing needs with their zip and link mattresses.

Now couldn’t be a better time to turn your bedroom into the sanctuary you deserve, as Feather & Black have just announced their autumn sale is on from 16 September to 6 October. Allowing you to retreat in luxury for less, so you always wake up well rested and recharged.

Caledonian Travel

Leading coach holiday brand Caledonian Travel, offer award-winning breaks and holidays throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe at extraordinary value. From sports breaks and event breaks to 15-day European tours, there’s an adventure to be had whether you’re a couple, group or family.

With fun-filled breaks planned for you and deposits from as low as £30pp, they’ve made it effortless for you to take your next break. With thousands of breaks available for under £100, there's no need to save up – you can choose your perfect getaway right now!

There are convenient pick-up points in Scotland, the North East and Yorkshire, but if you don’t live near any of these, check out their sister brand ukbreakaways - where you'll find great value hotel breaks and experiences including tributes, sport and events breaks and much more for less.

ATS Euromaster

Refreshingly, ATS Euromaster value themselves on their honesty, expertise, outstanding customer care and ease to do business with, so you know you can trust one of the leading tyre and vehicle service providers to keep your car in excellent condition. And with a rating of 4.8 on Trustpilot their customers back them too.

With 240 centres across the UK, they are always near by ready to MOT test or service. And if its new tyres your car needs, now is the time to head over to shop their new offer. Buy 4 Goodyear tyres and you’ll receive up to £70 off fitting, or £35 off if you buy 2. See you in the workshop!

Design 911

Porsche owners and enthusiasts alike, should head over to Design 911 as the experts in the luxury car brand has everything you’ll ever need or want when it comes to the German high-performance car manufacturer.

Whether you’re rebuilding, restoring or customising your Porsche, Design 911 has earned itself a first-rate reputation for supplying replacement and specialist parts. They work by their slogan, ‘every part for every Porsche’, so no matter what you’re looking for they can help.

Any automotive fan will love the extensive collection of memorabilia on offer, whether they own the car or its on their bucket list to do so. From premium clothing to stylish TAG Heuer watches, there’s something suitable for every fanatic. A highlight for us is their 3D resin printed cutaway models, made in the UK, airbrushed, and hand-assembled from individual components, reflecting exceptional craftsmanship.

