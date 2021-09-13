7 affordable accessories that will instantly make your home look more expensive

Whether you’ve just moved into a new place or have been living in your house or flat for years, style ruts happen to the best of us. But before you start pulling out the paint samples or pulling up the carpets, you should know that there’s a much easier way to breathe new life into your space and make it look instantly elevated – upgrading your lighting and accessories.

Ask any interiors expert worth their salt and they’ll tell you that these simple touches can make any old room feel shiny and new, without the need to break the bank to fund any major renovations.

A cleverly hung pendant light or strategically placed print can make you fall back in love with an area that had previously left you feeling uninspired, and completely change the atmosphere of anything from a cosy corner nook to a bright and breezy open-plan layout. The key is to choose these pieces wisely – don’t just head to the nearest hardware store and pick up the first thing you see. Instead, take the time to do your research and find those unique, eye-catching items that will have guests cooing with wonder from the moment they step through the door.

Of course, there is a little secret that can make the process a whole lot quicker and easier, and that secret is MADE.com. The online homeware destination is unrivalled when it comes to offering aspirational, design-led pieces at surprisingly affordable prices; think plump, plush velvet cushions, brass floor lamps that can warm up the coldest of corners and statement candles that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery, all at prices that won’t have you considering remortgaging to foot the bill.

If you want to be the envy of your neighbours and have your pad looking a million bucks for far less, here’s our edit of the best bits to shop now. From minimalist Scandi vibes to bold and beautiful out-and-out maximalism, we defy you not to fall in love with at least one of these…

Olney cluster pendant lamp: £189, Made.com

The striking contrast of matte black metal and champagne-coloured glass in this Olney pendant make it look far more expensive than its sub-£200 price tag. We also love the way each pendant hangs at variable heights, for a much more contemporary take than static streamlined styles. Install this as a feature piece over a dining table and it’ll be the star of every dinner party you ever hold – the LED bulbs will emit a gentle glow for perfect evening ambiance.

Arles octagonal mirror: £149, Made.com

Move over, round mirrors – these days it’’s all about the angles. The Arles mirror is a super-fun take that would look just as good in a bathroom as it would on a dressing table or sideboard. Mirrors are the easiest way to instantly make a room look larger, lighter and more inviting, so wherever you put this one, you can’t go wrong.

Assembly Tom Pigeon XL wall sculpture: £99, Made.com

Sick of seeing the same prints on every interiors social media feed? Enter this graphic wall sculpture, a playful 3D spin that has much more wow factor than that tired old inspirational quote. The curved shapes add instant interest and the colour palette has the potential to slot seamlessly into rooms with pre-existing brighter or calmer tones. Your friends will likely think you shelled out big bucks at a museum for this – we won’t tell if you don’t.

Knurled T-bar handles (set of 2): £35, Made.com

Cheaper flatpack furniture or built-in cabinets will always be instantly elevated by a more interesting set of handles, and this T-bar style is timeless enough to never date or go out of style. If brass isn’t your thing, they’re also available in black or satin nickel.

Kyri leather magazine rack: £79, Made.com

This vintage-look magazine rack strikes us as something Don Draper might have had in his office, and if you love retro chic, that’s a very good thing. Is a magazine rack an essential in this ever-more digital world? No. But will you feel like a boss every time you get to curate issues of your favourite glossy stacked inside? Absolutely.

Tilbury table light: £69, Made.com

Some companies would charge you hundreds of pounds for a table lamp this gorgeous – somehow, Made.com has managed to bring the cost down to £69. The juxtaposition of antique finish and modern blush-grey glass makes it a statement piece to begin with, but the Insta-worthy marble base is the dream finishing touch. Work with it on your desk, read by it at night, or just stare at it lovingly whenever you walk past, the choice is yours.

Bubble candle (set of 2): £30, Made.com

The lilac trend shows no sign of slowing, and these candles are a genius way to channel it subtly into a bedroom or living room setting. Made in the UK and crafted from eco-friendly soy wax, they’re even scented with notes of sandalwood and vanilla to help you relax and unwind. The only catch is, they’re so stylish that you probably won’t ever want to burn them.

