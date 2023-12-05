Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Driver has been defended by fans after he was subjected to “rude” interview questions about his appearance.

The actor, 40, recently sat down with CNN anchor Chris Wallace to promote his forthcoming film, Ferrari. During an episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on 1 December, the 76-year-old journalist asked Driver whether his physical appearance has impacted his acting career.

Wallace began listing some of the comparisons fans have made between Driver and legendary actors, such as Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson. When asked if he agrees with these comparisons, Driver acknowledged that it was “a nice comparison” because “those are the actors that made me want to be an actor”.

However, the House of Gucci star admitted that he tries not to “absorb” positive press just as much as negative reviews. “The New Yorker has also called me a horse-face, so I take it with a grain of salt,” Driver added.

That led Wallace to his next question, as he told the Girls alum that he doesn’t look like the “typical movie star” before asking: “Has that been a help or a hindrance?” While Driver appeared visibly taken aback by Wallace’s question, he didn’t hesitate in giving the interviewer an expert response.

“Well, I’ve worked consistently, which is nice, with people I’ve always dreamed that I wanted to work with,” he said. “I look how I look. I can’t change that. So I guess it helped me. Yeah, I don’t know.”

The Marriage Story actor also made a sarcastic quip about his appearance, adding: “A hindrance in only breaking mirrors wherever I go and having a misshapen, outsized body that I can’t fit through doorways or most clothes or fit into most cars. So apart from that, it’s been good.”

Wallace then took a moment to rephrase his question, asking Driver if he ever thought his career “would be easier” if he looked like actor Robert Redford. The Star Wars actor once again paused, before answering Wallace’s question: “Yeah, but it would just be different. I would be giving something off. Maybe I’m trying to be diplomatic and I guess if I was alone in a room, I’m like, who doesn’t want to look like Robert Redford?

“But I just kind of accepted this is how I look,” Driver said.

Following the interview, a clip of the awkward moment was posted to X - formerly known as Twitter - where it received more than two million views. Unsurprisingly, Driver’s conversation with Wallace was met with a flurry of responses from users criticising the CNN anchor’s line of questioning about the actor’s appearance.

“I cannot believe a distinguished interviewer like Chris Wallace would go down this line of questioning! It was extremely rude, and unprofessional,” one person replied to the interview clip. “@CNN Adam Driver has millions of fans that think he is perfect the way he is.”

Many users also maintained that it should be unacceptable to ask both celebrities and regular people about their appearance in general.

“In the year 2023, we don’t need to be talking about people’s bodies or perceived attraction which is SUBJECTIVE for all. We just don’t have to even go there! We all look how we look!” one person said.

“It’s 2023!! The topic of ‘you’re not typical looks in Hollywood’ should not exist anymore,” another user pointed out.

A third person mentioned: “It’s not okay when these sorts of questions are asked of women and it’s not okay when they’re asked of men.”

While some users took the opportunity to send Driver their love and support, others pointed out that the Oscar nominee is known to have a legion of female fans swooning over his looks. Most notably, Driver became the internet’s boyfriend when he transformed into a shirtless centaur during a video campaign for Burberry Hero men’s fragrance.

Meanwhile, comedian John Oliver has made it a bit throughout his HBO talk show series, Last Week Tonight, to obsess over the actor’s brooding appearance. He even declared during a 2020 broadcast: “I spent the whole year demanding that Adam Driver demolish me. Crush my larynx, you unwieldy boulder.”

“Why are there people pretending that he’s not one of the biggest sex symbols of our time? Did the centaur ad mean nothing to these people?” joked one user on X following the CNN interview.

“Sorry but I was under the impression that everyone thought Adam Driver is one of the hottest people alive,” another wrote. “Do people think he’s ugly?? My worldview is shattering.”

This isn’t the first time Driver has dodged “rude” questions throughout his career. Just last month, the BlacKkKlansman star attended a Polish screening of his new film, Ferrari, in which he plays Italian motor racing driver Enzo Ferrari. During the screening, Driver - who is also an executive producer of the film - was asked by an audience member: “What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

Driver didn’t hold back with his reply, telling the person: “F*** you? I don’t know. Next question.”

The film, which is based on the biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine, follows Ferrari during the summer of 1957 as he wagered his failing company on a 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Ferrari will be released in US cinemas on 25 December and in the UK on 26 December.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Driver and CNN for comment.