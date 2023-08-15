Adele cries as she helps couple with their unborn baby’s gender reveal

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele burst into tears as she helped a couple announce their unborn baby’s gender onstage during a recent concert in Las Vegas.

The “Someone Like You” singer, 35, was performing at her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this week when she spotted a couple who brought in a sign that read: “Adele will you do our gender reveal?”

Chris Dare and Shantelle Lord shared a video on Instagram detailing the experience, with the caption: “POV [point of view]: Adele did our gender reveal last night! Adele you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives!”

The clip showed the couple walking up to the front of the stage after Adele called them forward. She appeared impressed by their sign and said: “No one’s really allowed signs in here. I’m just obsessed that you got one in.”

Lord and Dare then handed Adele a piece of paper from their doctor, which stated their baby’s gender. Lord said she was 18 weeks pregnant, but they received the confirmation six weeks ago and had been waiting to attend the concert in hopes the singer would be the one to announce the gender.

In true Adele fashion, the singer had a few questions to ensure the moment was perfect for the couple as she asked: “Is there anything you’d like me to say? Do you have someone filming this for you?”

“I’m just honoured that you’re going to do this for us,” Lord said. “We’ve known since 12 weeks and we have been waiting for this moment.”

Adele appeared to get extra comfortable as she kicked off her shoes and sat down on the stairs leading up to the stage, in front of the couple. She unsealed the piece of paper and announced: “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby… boy!”

The couple celebrated by cheering, as Dare threw his hands up in the air and Adele hugged Lord and said: “That was amazing, I’m so happy for you.”

After the couple kissed, Adele could be seen bursting into tears as she got caught up in the emotion of the moment.

“That’s so emotional, oh my god,” she sobbed, before joking: “If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal? At the shower, I’ll have you back and you can do it.”

The couple received a shower of congratulations in the comments to their video, with people calling the moment shared with Adele “so very special”.

“Adele is SO cute omg. Congrats to the parents,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I love this. Congrats guys [red heart emoji] also LOVE Adele.”

The “Hello” singer is mother to her 10-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. She and Konecki married in secret in 2018 but separated in 2019.

She has previously spoken about wanting more children and said it would be “wonderful” to have a bigger family with her boyfriend, NBA sports agent Rich Paul.

Appearing on BBC’s Desert Island Discs last year, Adele said: “I definitely would like a couple more kids. It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”