Woman asks if she was wrong to change server’s tip from $154 to $4

A woman has questioned whether she was wrong to change her server’s tip from $154 to $4 after the restaurant employee accused her of walking out without paying.

The 34-year-old woman posted about the situation on the Reddit subreddit r/AITAH, where she explained that she and her husband, who live in a small town in the southern US, do “fairly well”. “Not well enough that we have no financial burdens, but well enough that we can enjoy nice things and like to help others when we can,” she wrote.

According to the Reddit user, one of the ways that she and her husband like to do this is through generous tips, with the woman explaining that they like to leave a “large cash tip” when “a server does particularly well or is someone we really connect with”.

In the post, the woman then recounted her and her husband’s dinner out the night before, where they went to one of their “spots” and were served by a young woman who she guessed to be in her early 20s.

According to the woman, when it came time to pay the bill for the meal, which cost $46, she decided to leave $200 in cash.

“I left the cash on the table after the check came and, not needing change, we got up and left,” the woman wrote, adding that she and her husband were then chased to the door by their server, who assumed they were trying to leave without paying and confronted them.

“Our server ran us down at the door and somewhat angrily demanded we must pay and we couldn’t just run out on the bill,” she recalled. “I asked her if she had looked at the table and she said she hadn’t.”