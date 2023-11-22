How to use your Apple Watch to calculate perfect restaurant tip

Have you ever felt the weight of a bill at a restaurant - the dread of splitting the tip and calculating the cost?

Well, there’s a solution right on your wrist, because your Apple Watch can do it for you.

Just open the calculator app on your watch, and punch in the total of the bill - before tipping is factored in.

You’ll see an option labelled “tip” - so click that, select the desired percentage and number of people in your party.

The watch will display the tip amount, and even the share for each person - making splitting super simple.

Your iPhone can also help in other handy ways - by offering laundry hacks.