Smart iPhone hack will help stop your clothes shrinking in washing machine

A little-known iPhone hack can help with your laundry - by deciphering what the symbols on care labels mean.

Instagram user Brad Canning has shared how your phone can tell you exactly what to do with your washing to reduce the risk of shrinking or damaging clothes.

All you have to do is take an up-close photo of the laundry care label, and an information symbol will appear at the bottom when you open it in the photos app.

Once you tap it, the screen will say “Look up Laundry Care” and it will show you what each of the symbols means - such as tumble dry or do not bleach.

Canning’s tip has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times on Instagram alone.