Fans praise Taylor Swift for personally giving $100 cash tip to staff at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift left a giant tip for staff at Gillette Stadium, but fans wouldn’t expect anything less.

The “Bad Blood” singer, 34, recently supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce during his NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. During Sunday’s game, Swift made sure to take care of the stadium employees who were running food to her private suite.

In the photo - which went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter - the “Shake It Off” singer could be seen poking her head out of a pair of silver doors and handing cash to a food runner. Swift, wearing a Kansas City Chiefs-branded beanie with Kelce’s jersey number 87 and holding a to-go cup of Dunkin’ coffee, handed over the cash to the staff - one of which included a $100 bill.

It didn’t take long for both Swifties and social media users alike to commend Swift for generously tipping the staff during the game, which saw the Chiefs beat the Patriots 27-17.

“I’m not a die hard Swiftie but what I notice about her - she acknowledges and thanks everyone around her,” one person replied to the viral photo. “The security, restaurant staff as she leaves, any workers at the stadium she passes, she says hello. Not many at her celebrity level or even C-level do that.”

“Handing out hundos like the classy, generous, good tipper that she is. Never taking the people that work for her for granted,” another user wrote on X.

“Getting a $100 tip is great enough but from Taylor Swift? I’m jealous,” a third person said.

“She’s such a generous person,” commented one fellow fan, while another joked: “I aspire to be rich enough to tip like this.”

The 12-time Grammy winner cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. She was joined by her father, Scott Swift, and fellow singer Alana Haim as they watched the game from a private suite.

It marked the sixth NFL game Swift has attended since she began dating the 34-year-old football player over the summer. Back in July, Kelce admitted on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he tried to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts. Two months later, Swift and Kelce were rumoured to “have been quietly hanging out” in September.

She attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri later that month, where she and Kelce were filmed leaving together and reportedly rented out a restaurant for a private, post-game celebration. Since then, the couple shared their first public kiss at Swift’s Eras Tour show in Argentina and have occasionally gushed over each other in interviews and podcast episodes.