Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed their first child together, according to reports.

On Thursday 15 June, sources told TMZ that Alfallah had recently given birth. However, the baby’s birthdate and gender have not yet been revealed.

The publication also reported that the couple are “ecstatic” about the baby news.

The reports of the baby’s arrival came one day after Pacino, 83, and Alfallah were spotted on a date in Los Angeles together. In a picture of the outing, shared by TMZ, the pair were spotted at Sunset Tower, located in West Hollywood, for dinner.

While out on the town, Alfallah was also captured driving a black car, while The Godfather star sat in the passenger seat next to her. There also appeared to be a car seat for a baby in the back of the car.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Pacino for comment.

Earlier this month, TMZ, broke the news that Pacino was expecting his fourth child. At the time, his publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed the news but said there wouldn’t be a statement.

The baby’s arrival makes Pacino a father of four, as he has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

On 7 June, Pacino addressed Alfallah’s pregnancy for the first time in a video obtained by the DailyMail. While the actor was taking a walk, a photographer approached him and asked if he was “excited” abut the pregnancy.

In response, he said: “It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

The Scarface star was first spotted with his now-girlfriend in April 2022. According to a Page Six report from last year, the couple had been quietly dating since the pandemic. While they keep their relationship largely private, Alfallah did post a picture with Pacino on Instagram in April of this year.

One month before Pacino announced that he’d be a father again, his friend, Robert De Niro, welcomed his seventh child. On 11 May, Gayle King said she spoke to De Niro and confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, had their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, on 6 April.

When news broke that Pacino was having a baby, De Niro didn’t hesitate to congratulate him. “God bless him,” he said on an episode of Today in June. “Very happy for him.”