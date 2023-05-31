Al Pacino, 83, is expecting his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

The 83-year-old Scarface star and Alfallah, 29, were publicly seen together as they were grabbing dinner in April 2022.

According to a Page Six report from last year, the couple had been quietly dating ever since the pandemic.

According to TMZ, Alfallah is reportedly one month away from giving birth.

The Independent has contacted Pacino’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, Robert De Niro also revealed the news of the birth of his 7th child.

In an interview for ET Canada, the 79-year-old Godfather star opened up about parenthood while promoting his film About My Father.

Interviewer Brittnee Blair started asking a question, stating: “I know you have six kids,” to which the actor corrected her, replying: “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he revealed.

(PA Archive)

Pacino shares a daughter, Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also has 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with Beverly D’Angelo.

In other news, during an event in New York City last month, Pacino teasingly took credit for Harrison Ford’s illustrious career.

Pacino revealed he had originally been offered Ford’s role the Star Wars franchise.

“When I first came up, I was the new kid on the block, you know what happens when you first become famous,” The Godfather star told the audience, according to Variety. “It’s like, ‘Give it to Al.’ They’d give me Queen Elizabeth to play.”

Pacino said he was given a “script called Star Wars” and had been offered “so much money”.

He explained that he “read it” but “didn’t understand it”.

“So I said I couldn’t do it,” Pacino said. “I turned down Star Wars.”

He then joked: “I gave Harrison Ford a career.”

Pacino’s documentary, Al Pacino, le Bronx et la fureur, was released in 2022. It was directed by Jean-Baptiste Péretié and features Steven Bauer, Marlon Brando, John Cazale and Francis Ford Coppola among others.