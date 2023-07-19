Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Al Roker had a candid reaction to learning how often people should shower a week, prompting amusement from fans.

The 68-year-old weather presenter discussed the topic during Wednesday’s episode of the Today show, alongside his colleagues Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones, and Shop Today editorial director, Adrianna Brach.

In the segment, Brach started off by asking the three TV hosts: “How often do you think you should shower per week, according to dermatologists?” The four answer options for the question were: every day, two to three times a week, five times a week, or once a week.

While Dreyer guessed that people should shower five times a week, Jones and Roker guessed every day, with the news anchor noting that he stands by this answer regardless of what dermatologists may “say”. Brach then told the hosts that they were all wrong, before revealing that dermatologists recommend people shower two to three times a week.

In response, Jones said: “What? There are seven days in the week!” Brach then clarified that, while the consensus is to shower two to three times a week, it depends on the person and the kind of “lifestyle” they live.

The clarification was met with confusion from Roker, who could be seen with a confused look on his face as he questioned: “Lifestyle?!” Brach went on to give examples about when people may shower more often in a week, such as if they’re someone who “has a labourious job”.

When Brach said that how frequently you shower is based on “personal preference,” Roker chimed in to disagree, adding: “Not if you come in contact with other people!”

Brach noted that the suggestion comes from dermatologists, who are aware that showering too much may lead to skin issues, such as dry skin or eczema. However, Roker maintained an unimpressed and disappointed look on his face as the conversation about showering habits continued.

Roker then revealed that his hygiene habits are different from dermatologists’ suggestions, as he explained: “I shower twice a day,” prompting Jones to respond: “That’s too much.”

In the comments of Today’s Instagram post about the topic, many fans agreed with and were amused by Roker’s response to the shower question.

“We are all Al!” one fan wrote, while another added: “@alroker is my face.”

A third wrote: “I live in Louisiana. It’s a TWICE A DAY shower in my house.”

Other people emphasised that they didn’t agree with the suggestion that people should shower two to three times a week.

“I disagree with this 100 per cent. It’s way too hot for this mess. Stop lying to these people,” one person wrote.

“In Dallas, today the high is 108F. Everybody is going to need a shower!” another added, while a third agreed: “How about everyday. Can I get an Amen? Unless you’re camping or sick or have kids lol.”

According to The Cleveland Clinic, there isn’t a set rule for how often people should shower a week, with the health organisation noting that “someone who runs five miles every day” will probably need to shower more often than “someone who rarely breaks a sweat”.

Although the hosts of Today said that people should generally shower two to three times a week, according to dermatologists, this isn’t always the case. Speaking to the Cleveland Clinic, dermatologist Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, notes that people should try to shower every day.

“We come in contact with thousands of allergens every day. Showering rinses off those allergens, as well as bacteria and viruses,” she said.

However, she also noted that people don’t have to shower an excessive amount in one day, for the sake of protecting their skin.

“Some people shower in the morning, after the gym, then again before bed,” she added. “That’s not necessary, and can be very drying and irritating for your skin.”

Speaking to Today, Dr Mary Stevenson, assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, also revealed dermatologists “like to say keep it to three minutes and keep it lukewarm” when it comes to showering.

Earlier this year, the Today show hosts found themselves in another on-air debate about hygiene over a discussion about how often they wash their clothes. When Roker asked his colleagues how often they wash their pyjamas, Dreyer confessed that she showers at night and wears her pyjamas at least “three nights” before washing them.

Craig Melvin then questioned the routine, responding: “Three nights?...But after you take a shower you’re still wearing those jammies...You’re getting all those dead skin cells.”

However, Dreyer argued that her clothes are still clean before going to bed in them each night, as she said that she “smells them and they smell like the soap from the night before”.

Roker later chimed in to share his take on what clothes should be put in the wash. “The rule is: anything that comes in contact with your skin.”