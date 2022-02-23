Alana Haim has called out dental experts who have reached out to her about fixing her teeth, with the actor revealing that she “loves” her smile and her “snaggletooth”.

The 30-year-old musician, who recently starred in Licorice Pizza, addressed the unsolicited offers she has gotten from orthodontists on social media as a result of her fame during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

According to Haim, she sees the messages because she often “peruses” her direct messages because, as she noted, she is a “young, 30-year-old, single gal”.

“I’m a young, 30-year-old, single gal, so what do you do when you’re a young, 30-year-old, single gal? You go on Instagram and maybe peruse your messages,” she explained. “Just to, you know, dabble.”

“Funny enough, you know who reaches out to me the most? Orthodontists,” Haim continued while laughing.

The actor then went on to claim that “everyone is concerned about my teeth,” before revealing that she has gotten more than 10 direct messages from orthodontists asking if she needs “help” and “can they please fix my teeth”.

However, according to Haim, the unsolicited offers go unanswered because she told Meyers that she loves her teeth and she is “proud” of her “snaggletooth”.

“And I love my teeth. I love my teeth. And I have a snaggletooth and I’m very proud of my snaggletooth, but the world of dentistry is not pleased,” she continued.

Haim, who is also well-known as the vocalist, guitarist, and pianist in the band Haim alongside her sisters Este and Danielle, also revealed that she has already undergone extensive orthodontistry, as she had braces for four years.

“And this is what my teeth look like,” she said as she grinned widely for the audience and encouraged the camera to zoom in on her smile.

Following the actor’s admission, Haim’s fans shared supportive comments about her teeth on Instagram.

“Alana your teeth are perfect bae I love them,” one person wrote under her most recent Instagram post, while another said: “You’re hot, just block all the orthodontists.”