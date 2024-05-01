Father-of-eight Alec Baldwin reveals if he’ll ever have another baby

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Father-of-eight Alec Baldwin has shared his candid thoughts about having more children.

The 66-year-old actor spoke candidly about growing his family during an episode of the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, which aired on 1 May. Alec and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are the parents of seven children: Carmen, 10, Rafel, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, five, Eduardo, three, Maria, three, and Ilaria, one. Alec also shares a 28-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

During his appearance on Our Way, host Paul Anka asked Alec if he’s planning on having more children. In response, the 30 Rock alum acknowledged that he doesn’t want to have another baby. He also candidly pointed out that he wasn’t necessarily invested in his career during his early days of acting.

“Oh man, how dare you ask me that question,” he quipped. “I think I’m done. I found that as I got older, work became less interesting to me. I’m interested, you know, I wanna work and I like to work. But they just don’t make that many films anymore that I think are interesting. Plus, we’re all older. Whatever I’ve done in the past, I try not to be duplicative of that.”

He then recalled that once he fell in love with his wife, who he married in 2012, they went through a cycle of realising that they wanted many children.

“Then all of a sudden I met my wife, who I love dearly. And every time the baby would get to be two years old, we go: ‘Maybe it’s time for one more baby, just one more baby,” he said. “So we have seven kids.”

Last year, Hilaria shared a similar sentiment about expanding her family. During an interview with Romper, months after having her seventh child, she confirmed that she and her husband weren’t having any more children.

“This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby,” she said. “I’m always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like: ‘I’m afraid to give them away, because then I’ll find out I’m pregnant.’”

While she may not be interested in growing her family, Hilaria noted that her husband didn’t necessarily feel the same way at the time.

“Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec,” she said. “He hasn’t done it yet.”

During his appearance on the Our Way podcast, the Boss Baby star also poked fun at being an older parent. “I’m the only person I know who drops four kids off at school in the morning and comes home and I still have three kids waiting for me when I get home,” he said.

Alec went on to describe his large family and how it only continued to get bigger after he married Hilaria.

“I have eight children. I got my oldest daughter. She has a baby and she and her boyfriend are living in Oregon. I met my wife and we got married and had seven kids in nine years. It’s crazy,” he said.