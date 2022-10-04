Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Dream team’: Hilaria Baldwin shares first family photo with all seven of her children

The yoga instructor described her family as a ‘dream team’

Joanna Whitehead
Tuesday 04 October 2022 09:10
Comments
Hilaria Baldwin responds to accusations that she has been pretending to be Spanish

Hilaria Baldwin has shared her first family photograph as a new mum of seven.

The yoga instructor and author gave birth to her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin on 22 September.

The picture, posted to Instagram, shows the couple with their brood including newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, aged two, Romeo Alejandro David, four, Leonardo Ángel Charles, six, and Rafael Thomas, seven, and Carmen Gabriela, nine.

“Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins!” she captioned the picture.

“What a Baldwinito dream team,” she wrote, before referencing Baldwin’s oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with the words, “Ireland, you are missed and loved ✨.”

Recommended

The picture comes just days after the new mother admitted to feeling “mama guilt” as she tries to balance her time between her new baby and six other children.

In an Instagram Story update on 26 September, she posted a snap of herself pushing 24-month-old son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas and 18-month-old daughter Maria Lucia Victoria in a stroller.

“Making sure my other babies feel they have a mama too,” she captioned the photo. “Bringing baby home is magical… and it’s always a transition that we all feel.

“I am trying to balance [being a] new mum again. With breastfeeding, healing and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.

“Am I getting it right?” she continued. “[Definitely] not all the time… mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. Seventh time around. I know this is a process.”

Husband Alec, 64, opened up about becoming a parent for the eighth time earlier this year.

A video shared to Instagram in April showed the 30 Rock star with his laughing daughter, Maria Lucia.

Recommended

In the caption, Alec addressed the question of “why” he has so many children.

“People ask why,” he wrote. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in