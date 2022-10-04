Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hilaria Baldwin has shared her first family photograph as a new mum of seven.

The yoga instructor and author gave birth to her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin on 22 September.

The picture, posted to Instagram, shows the couple with their brood including newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, aged two, Romeo Alejandro David, four, Leonardo Ángel Charles, six, and Rafael Thomas, seven, and Carmen Gabriela, nine.

“Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins!” she captioned the picture.

“What a Baldwinito dream team,” she wrote, before referencing Baldwin’s oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with the words, “Ireland, you are missed and loved ✨.”

The picture comes just days after the new mother admitted to feeling “mama guilt” as she tries to balance her time between her new baby and six other children.

In an Instagram Story update on 26 September, she posted a snap of herself pushing 24-month-old son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas and 18-month-old daughter Maria Lucia Victoria in a stroller.

“Making sure my other babies feel they have a mama too,” she captioned the photo. “Bringing baby home is magical… and it’s always a transition that we all feel.

“I am trying to balance [being a] new mum again. With breastfeeding, healing and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.

“Am I getting it right?” she continued. “[Definitely] not all the time… mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. Seventh time around. I know this is a process.”

Husband Alec, 64, opened up about becoming a parent for the eighth time earlier this year.

A video shared to Instagram in April showed the 30 Rock star with his laughing daughter, Maria Lucia.

In the caption, Alec addressed the question of “why” he has so many children.

“People ask why,” he wrote. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”