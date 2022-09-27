Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘mama guilt’ after birth of seventh child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hilaria Baldwin has admitted she is feeling “mama guilt” as she tries to balance her time between her new baby and six other children.

The yoga instructor, 38, welcomed her seventh child with Alec Baldwin on Saturday (24 September) and announced her newborn daughter’s name is Ilaria Catalina Irena.

In an Instagram Story update on Monday (26 September), she posted a snap of herself pushing 24-month-old son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas and 18-month-old daughter Maria Lucia Victoria in a stroller.

She added text over the photograph that read: “Making sure my other babies feel they have a mama too. Bringing baby home is magical… and it’s always a transition that we all feel.

“I am trying to balance [being a] new mum again. With breastfeeding, healing and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.

“Am I getting it right?” she continued. “[Definitely] not all the time… mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. Seventh time around. I know this is a process.”

Hilaria and Alec also share sons Romeo Alejandro David, four, Leonardo Angel Charles, six, and Rafael Thomas, seven, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, nine.

The It’s Complicated actor – who has just been named as one of four “possible defendants” over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust – also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

(Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin)

Announcing the arrival of Ilaria, Hilaria wrote on her Instagram: “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true.

“Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our house.”

She shared a reel including a video clip of Ilaria laying on her chest for skin-to-skin contact, as well as photographs from the newborn’s first few days of life.