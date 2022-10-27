Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Amal Clooney revealed that her and husband George Clooney’s son drew a picture of a prison and said that President Vladimir Putin “should be there” amid Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine.

The 44-year-old human rights lawyer opened up about her five-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, on Tuesday, while appearing at the launch of the “Get Her There” campaign, which is program that aims to improve eduction opportunities for girls all across the country.

Speaking on the panel with Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates, Amal expressed how her children are the “real driving force” behind the work that she does for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which she co-founded with her husband.

She also noted that while her children aren’t “quite on top of current events,” Alexander has noticed some of the work she’s doing on the “affairs” happening in Ukraine, including Putin’s invasion of the country.

“My son drew a picture the other day of a prison, and he was like, ‘Putin should be here,’” Amal shared during the panel, via People.

Amal also explained that she will keep speaking to her children about current events, as they continue to get older.

“I do think about in a few years when they’re more than five when they start to learn about some of these issues that we’re talking about and what’s happening in the world,” she continued. “When they ask us, ‘What did you do about this? What did you say about that?’ I’ve thought about what will my answer be, and I hope it will be a good one.”

George and Amal, who married in 2014 and welcomed their children in 2017, have previously spoken out about their family. During an interview with Today earlier this month, the 61-year-old actor joked that he’d like to be “out of it” when his daughter begins to date.

“No. I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it, when my daughter starts to date,” he said, before imitating his daughter in the future as she says: “Papa, I want you to meet ... he’s a drummer in a band.”

In December 2020, he also revealed the “dumb” parenting mistake that he made by allowing his children to learn Italian, since both George and Amal don’t speak the language.

“We did a really dumb thing which is, they speak fluent Italian,” the Midnight Sky star said, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I mean fluent Italian at three. But I don’t speak Italian, my wife doesn’t speak Italian, so we’ve armed them with a language.”