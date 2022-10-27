Amal Clooney says five-year-old son drew a picture of prison and said ‘Putin should be here’
The lawyer opened up about how her twins have noticed her advocacy work while speaking at an event on Tuesday.
Related: George and Amal Clooney ‘still write letters’ to each other
Amal Clooney revealed that her and husband George Clooney’s son drew a picture of a prison and said that President Vladimir Putin “should be there” amid Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine.
The 44-year-old human rights lawyer opened up about her five-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, on Tuesday, while appearing at the launch of the “Get Her There” campaign, which is program that aims to improve eduction opportunities for girls all across the country.
Speaking on the panel with Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates, Amal expressed how her children are the “real driving force” behind the work that she does for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which she co-founded with her husband.
She also noted that while her children aren’t “quite on top of current events,” Alexander has noticed some of the work she’s doing on the “affairs” happening in Ukraine, including Putin’s invasion of the country.
“My son drew a picture the other day of a prison, and he was like, ‘Putin should be here,’” Amal shared during the panel, via People.
Amal also explained that she will keep speaking to her children about current events, as they continue to get older.
“I do think about in a few years when they’re more than five when they start to learn about some of these issues that we’re talking about and what’s happening in the world,” she continued. “When they ask us, ‘What did you do about this? What did you say about that?’ I’ve thought about what will my answer be, and I hope it will be a good one.”
George and Amal, who married in 2014 and welcomed their children in 2017, have previously spoken out about their family. During an interview with Today earlier this month, the 61-year-old actor joked that he’d like to be “out of it” when his daughter begins to date.
“No. I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it, when my daughter starts to date,” he said, before imitating his daughter in the future as she says: “Papa, I want you to meet ... he’s a drummer in a band.”
In December 2020, he also revealed the “dumb” parenting mistake that he made by allowing his children to learn Italian, since both George and Amal don’t speak the language.
“We did a really dumb thing which is, they speak fluent Italian,” the Midnight Sky star said, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I mean fluent Italian at three. But I don’t speak Italian, my wife doesn’t speak Italian, so we’ve armed them with a language.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies