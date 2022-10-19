George Clooney describes being introduced to Amal as the ‘girl he was going to marry’

George Clooney has revealed in a sit-down with Drew Barrymore that he was introduced to his wife Amal as the girl he was “going to marry.”

The actor said his agent, Bryan Lourd, called him before Amal first visited his home in Como to tell him “there’s a girl coming to your house that you’re gonna marry.”

He initially told his agent that he was “an idiot” as it “wasn’t going to happen,” but later found himself sitting up all night talking with the barrister.

