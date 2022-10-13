Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reveal why they never dated

‘Julia was always in a relationship or I was always in a relationship’

Joanna Whitehead
Thursday 13 October 2022 08:22
Comments
Julia Roberts hilariously crashes George Clooney interview in ‘epic’ way

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have spoken out about their relationship and why they have never dated.

The pair, who have starred in multiple films together, discussed their longtime connection in a recent sit-down interview to promote their new film, Ticket to Paradise.

When asked about their first impressions of one another, Clooney said that the Pretty Woman star “made me laugh”, while Roberts described him as “gentle”.

Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover went on to ask them about the qualities they most admired in each other, prompting Clooney to praise his co-star’s “kindness”, while she said she respects his “fortitude”.

He then went on to ask about their romantic history: “Did you ever have a no-dating policy back in the day... years and years ago before you were ever in a relationship?”

Recommended

Roberts replied, “To not date each other? I don't think we needed to state it!”

Clooney elaborated as to why they never tools things to “a different level”.

He said: “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. And we were fast friends right away. So it was nothing, but it's been nothing but fun for us. So, I don't think that was ever really a thing.”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in 2016

(Getty Images)

The comments come days after Roberts described filming intimate scenes with Clooney as “ridiculous”.

She said: “It’s kind of ridiculous. It is like kissing your best friend,” before Clooney quipped: “Well, thanks for that. You know I was the two-time Sexiest Man Alive?”

Clooney shares a set of five-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with wife Amal Clooney.

Meanwhile, Roberts and husband Daniel Moder have three children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinneas, and Henry, 14.

Recommended

In Ticket to Paradise, the pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years previously.

Roberts and Clooney’s shared onscreen credits include 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2002's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2004's Ocean's Twelve, and 2016's Money Monster.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in