George Clooney and Julia Roberts reveal why they never dated

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have spoken out about their relationship and why they have never dated.

The pair, who have starred in multiple films together, discussed their longtime connection in a recent sit-down interview to promote their new film, Ticket to Paradise.

When asked about their first impressions of one another, Clooney said that the Pretty Woman star “made me laugh”, while Roberts described him as “gentle”.

Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover went on to ask them about the qualities they most admired in each other, prompting Clooney to praise his co-star’s “kindness”, while she said she respects his “fortitude”.

He then went on to ask about their romantic history: “Did you ever have a no-dating policy back in the day... years and years ago before you were ever in a relationship?”

Roberts replied, “To not date each other? I don't think we needed to state it!”

Clooney elaborated as to why they never tools things to “a different level”.

He said: “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. And we were fast friends right away. So it was nothing, but it's been nothing but fun for us. So, I don't think that was ever really a thing.”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in 2016 (Getty Images)

The comments come days after Roberts described filming intimate scenes with Clooney as “ridiculous”.

She said: “It’s kind of ridiculous. It is like kissing your best friend,” before Clooney quipped: “Well, thanks for that. You know I was the two-time Sexiest Man Alive?”

Clooney shares a set of five-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with wife Amal Clooney.

Meanwhile, Roberts and husband Daniel Moder have three children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinneas, and Henry, 14.

In Ticket to Paradise, the pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years previously.

Roberts and Clooney’s shared onscreen credits include 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2002's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2004's Ocean's Twelve, and 2016's Money Monster.