Amanda Bynes has revealed that she is in the process of removing her face tattoo in a video posted to her new Instagram.

Bynes, 35, shared the update about her appearance in a video posted on Instagram Wednesday, in which she removed her glasses and zoomed in on the heart outline tattoo on her cheek. The ink appeared to be slightly faded.

In the caption, the Hairspray star wrote: “tattoo removal process…” The actor first debuted the tattoo on Instagram in December 2019.

Bynes returned to Instagram earlier this week to thank her fans for their support, as she is preparing to go to court to end her nine-year conservatorship. The hearing to end the legal arrangement is scheduled for 22 March.

“What’s up Instagram? Amanda Bynes here,” she said in the video. “My court date is coming up in two weeks, I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

In August 2013, Bynes’ mother, Lynn Organ, was granted temporary conservatorship of her daughter after the actor allegedly set fire to a driveway and was then placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold for 72 hours. Organ gained full conservatorship of Bynes in October 2014.

Last month, Bynes’ lawyer, David A Esquibias told People that “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship”.

“She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” he added.

Esquibias also told People last September that a status report on Bynes’ health was recently filed and approved by a court in California. And, while another update is scheduled for January 2023, Bynes conservatorship was “not extended” to 2023.

“Her conservatorship is not extended through March 2023. It is open day to day,” he said at the time. “By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda.”

As noted by Organ’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, Bynes’ mother supports the decision.

“Amanda’s mother, Lynn, is so proud of her for all the hard work and progress Amanda has made, and she supports Amanda’s petition to terminate the conservatorship,” Arminak toldVulture in February. “Lynn is excited about the next chapter in Amanda’s life and being there for Amanda as her mother.”

Organ has also applauded Bynes for doing well in school, as the She’s the Man star is currently a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

“She is taking care of herself, getting amazing grades at FIDM and involved in healthy and good relationships,” Arminak added. “Their [Bynes’ parents] intent was always to protect and preserve Amanda’s well-being only to hand back her freedom when the time was right.”