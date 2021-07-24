Amanda Kloots responds to criticism of her dating again a year after husband Nick Cordero’s death

Amanda Kloots has responded to criticism from a follower who accused her of moving on “fast” after she revealed she is “dating again” a year after her late husband Nick Cordero died from complications related to Covid-19.

The 39-year-old The Talk co-host, who shares two-year-old son Elvis with the late Broadway star, spoke candidly about “dating for the first time” during Friday’s episode of the talk show.

“Both of my husbands I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I’ve never actually had to date,” Kloots said. “I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old.”

“It’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard. It is hard.”

However, according to Kloots, while she is finding it hard to be dating again, she also said that she is meeting “wonderful people” and that the experience has been a “great process so far”.

“It’s all wonderful. It’s wonderful people I’m meeting, and it’s been a great process so far,” she said, adding: “But I’ll just say it’s very hard without getting into too many details.”

Following her admission, Kloots responded to a negative comment from one viewer, who wrote: “Dating already wow that was fast,” on her Instagram Stories, where she wrote: “How dare you judge anyone, especially someone going through this process.”

Amanda Kloots responds to negative comment about dating again (Instagram)

In the post, Kloots then promised her followers that she would “address this soon”, acknowledging that there is “too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it”.

“Until then, I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this,” she added.

Kloots, who was also previously married to actor David Larsen for six years, met Cordero in 2014 while working on Bullets Over Broadway. The pair married in 2017, before welcoming their son in 2019.

The actor died of Covid-related complications in July 2020 at the age of 41.

Since Cordero’s death, Kloots has been outspoken about her ongoing grief over her late husband’s passing. Earlier this month, on the one-year anniversary of his death, the fitness instructor paid tribute to the actor with an Instagram slideshow.

“One year. Today hurts, there is no other way around it,” Kloots wrote. “One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven.”

In the emotional post, Kloots also said that there “hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about,” before thanking Cordero for being her “guardian angel”.