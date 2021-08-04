Amanda Knox reveals she is pregnant again after recently opening up about miscarriage

Amanda Knox has revealed she is pregnant again after recently opening up about a miscarriage she suffered in May.

Knox shared that she and her husband Christopher Robinson are expecting on the newest episode of her podcast Labyrinths.

Towards the end of the episode, the couple can be heard taking a pregnancy test, with Knox reading the instructions aloud and then praying that the test will show positive.

When the test indicates that she is pregnant, Knox can be heard joyfully exclaiming: “Yes! Yes, yes, yes. Oh thank goodness. Yay, we did it.”

“That’s right, we’re pregnant!” the couple then confirmed together.

The happy news comes after Knox revealed last month on her podcast that she and her husband had gotten pregnant shortly after they began trying, only to find no heartbeat during Knox’s six-week ultrasound appointment in May.

At the time, Knox said she was told to return for a follow-up appointment, but she said she “knew something was wrong”. According to the 34-year-old, she was ultimately told the baby had stopped growing.

“That was confusing to me, because I thought: ‘Why would there be a dead baby just hanging out in there? If it wasn’t viable, why wasn’t it going away?’ My body didn’t even know, and that felt weird to me… I didn’t know that you could have a missed miscarriage,” she recalled.

Knox also called the miscarriage a “betrayal,” revealing that she felt “incredibly disappointed that that was the first story of my first-ever pregnancy”.

“I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal,” she continued.

During the podcast, Knox, who was convicted and then acquitted of the murder of her former roommate Meredith Kercher, had also wondered about the reasons for the miscarriage, recalling how she’d asked herself: “Do I have bad eggs and I just never knew? Am I too old? Did something happen to me while I was over in Italy?”