Amanda Seyfried is the latest star to admit her guilty pleasure reality television series. The Dropout actor may have her hands tied with a new Emmy nomination and being a mother of two, but she doesn’t let that stop her from watching new episodes of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette every season.

Seyfried, 36, appeared on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday where she chatted with co-hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham about her entangled love for the ABC franchise.

The actor said she was a self-proclaimed expert on the show when she told Cunningham: “I’m writing my thesis right now.”

“God, I struggle with it more and more each year,” she said. “The formula works, it does. But it hasn’t evolved quick enough for me to feel guilt-free when I watch it.”

The franchise is currently airing season 19 of The Bachelorette, which involves not one but two female leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, as they search to find love among 32 men vying for their attention.

Seyfried commended the show for casting two bachelorettes, and shared why she believes the switch-up is a suitable change for the series. “I will say that the two bachelorettes is probably the best thing that they’ve ever done,” she said. “I am most passionate about that direction. From now on, I don’t know how you can do it any other way because now you don’t hold all the cards.”

Jess Cagle then asked the Mamma Mia actress the one question every Bachelor fan has wondered for themselves. If she was single, which former Bachelor contestant would she choose to date?

At first, Seyfried immediately answered that she wouldn’t date any of the men from the franchise, before she remembered Ben Higgins, who starred on season 20 of The Bachelor after competing on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette.

“Yes, he told two women he loved them because he did!” she said, defending her answer. “It’s okay.”

Other famous figures who are obsessed with reality television? Rihanna is a superfan of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise, and she even revealed that she’s taking some parenting techniques from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Guidice. Chrissy Teigen has often declared her love for the series Vanderpump Rules, and even Jennifer Aniston admitted to watching The Bachelor franchise when she gave her top picks for Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor.