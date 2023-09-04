Amanda Seyfried reveals her ‘biggest beauty fail’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amanda Seyfried has revealed her “biggest beauty fail,” which she said took place when she was still a teenager.

The actor, 37, spoke candidly about the experience during a recent interview withGlamour, as she was discussing her newest ambassadorship with Lancôme x Louvre. When asked to share her “biggest beauty fail,” she recalled how she once went overboard plucking when shaping her eyebrows.

“I egregiously overplucked my eyebrows in high school for them never to return in full,” she admitted.

The Dropout star also acknowledged that, now, she doesn’t experiment with her eyebrows that much. When asked what the “one beauty rule” is that she thinks is “bulls***”, she responded: “Supergluing your eyebrows. Ouch.”

Seyfried isn’t the first A-lister to confess to making mistakes when it comes to styling their eyebrows. During an interview with InStyle earlier this week, Charlize Theron said that, while thin eyebrows were trending in the 90s, she has regrets about having them herself.

“Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the 90s,” she said, before joking: “I’m still recovering from that.”

In April, Kylie Jenner also revealed how a beauty mishap once allegedly caused her eyebrows to fall off. “I just had to do this campaign shoot and they wanted bleached brows, so Ariel, I think, just left the bleach on for too long and my eyebrows fell off,” Jenner said in a video for Vogue, where she showcased her beauty routine. “So now I’m just trying to get them back.”

As she continued to fill in her brows on-camera, the beauty mogul then assured viewers that it’s “okay because thin brows are in”.

Throughout the last year, many celebrities have opted for both the bleached and thin-eyebrow look, including sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid when they walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022. Along with the two models, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox and model Kendall Jenner have given the thin-eyebrow trend a shot.

Aside from her biggest beauty fail, Seyfried also opened up about her go-to beauty products, during her interview with Glamour. After describing her favourite lip colours and mascara brands, she went on to share what product she uses to style her eyebrows.

“And Lancôme’s Brow Define pencil - my brows are also just a little bit too blonde to see sometimes,” she said. “Highlighting - and appreciating - the features I already have is the key.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Mean Girls star described the “one thing about beauty perceptions on social media and in Hollywood” that she wishes she could change.

“That selfies get likes,” she said. “Let’s turn the camera around at what’s in front of us. Selfies can be nice and organic in the right context. Let’s keep it special.”