Amanda Seyfried has shared her candid thoughts about being able to care for her child, while still in the midst of a busy career.

The 37-year-old opened up about her acting career and family during an interview with People on Thursday, while attending the premiere of her new show, The Crowded Room, in New York City. Seyfried is the mother of a seven-year-old daughter, Nina, and two-year-old son, Thomas, whom she shares with husband Thomas Sadoski.

During the conversation. she revealed that while on set of the Apple TV+ series, her daughter saw how passionate her mother is about two major aspects of her life: parenting and acting.

“I did have my daughter on set quite a bit,” Seyfried told the publication. “She just knows how much I love my job and she knows I can be a good mom and a present artist.”

The Mean Girls star went on to share that while working, Nina would spend some time drawing with the actor’s assistant. Seyfried also noted how grateful she was to bring her work and personal lives together.

“I mean, the whole wall in my dressing room was covered in drawings from my daughter,” she explained. “It was really nice. I love merging the two lives together, I love when my family comes to work. You know, I felt really lucky that I was able to do that.”

This isn’t the first time Seyfried has opened up about balancing work and family. During an interview with Today last month, she confessed how being away from her children, for the Broadway adaptation of Thelma and Louise in the fall, was going to be quite challenging.

“The idea of not being with my kids throughout the week is hell on Earth. I’m going to be doing something I never thought I could do — and I’m going to do it,” she explained.

Seyfried also reflected on her experiences with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as a child, and how this has shaped who she is as a parent. More specifically, she said that she gives her children the opportunity to “say anything they want with no judgement”.

“I just want my kids to know that they can come to me no matter what,” the Mamma Mia! star explained. “Embarrassed, fearful, anxious, excited, whatever they’re feeling, if they let it out a little bit, it’s liberating.”

She acknowledged how she’s benefited from this strategy when raising her son and daughter, adding: “It just feels like I’ve been a bird let out of a cage with parenthood and I’m parenting myself, too, by going to therapy.”