Amy Robach and TJ Holmes taken off air by ABC News amid relationship rumours

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have reportedly been taken off air amid rumours of a relationship between the two GMA3 anchors.

On Monday, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff about the change during an editorial call. According to the outlet, Robach and Holmes will not perform their anchoring duties as ABC News weighs the impact their alleged relationship may have on the show and the company, with Godwin reportedly referring to the rumoured relationship as “an internal and external disruption”.

However, Godwin allegedly told employees that Robach and Holmes have not violated any company policy.

As for who will fill their roles, a source told Variety that Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will co-host Monday’s broadcast, but that it is not currently clear whether Robach and Holmes will return for the remainder of the week.

The decision comes after it was reported last week that Robach and Holmes had become romantically involved.

The pair have not addressed the allegations directly, however, they jokingly alluded to the reports during Friday’s show, when Holmes sarcastically claimed it had been a “great week”.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said during one segment, adding: “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in.”

The comment prompted an amused response from Robach, who replied: “Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend, and I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here, at least some of us do.”

The exchange came after Holmes addressed his colleague directly when he anchored Wednesday’s segment of GMA3 alone. Although he did not mention speculation about a relationship between the pair, he told viewers that Robach and correspondent Jennifer Ashton were missing from the broadcast because they were “on assignment”. However, he noted that they would be back “soon”.

“You can leave us now with comfort in knowing, guys, that Robach and Dr Ashton will be back real, real soon, okay?” he said.

The suggestions that the pair are romantically linked surfaced last week, when the DailyMail released several photos of the co-anchors.

However, sources told the publication that both Robach and Holmes ended their respective marriages in August, with Holmes parting from wife Marilee Fiebig, while Robach and her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, also reportedly broke up that month.

On social media, the news that Holmes and Robach have been taken off air amid reports of their alleged romantic relationship has divided viewers, with many expressing their disagreement with the network’s decision, while others called the decision “inevitable”.

“Put TJ Holmes & Amy Robach back on the air. They’re good at their jobs. They got the job done despite being involved with one another,” one person tweeted at ABC News, while another said: “@ABC@abcnews is stupid for benching TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. If ABC agreed they didn’t violate any rules then why punish them?”

The Independent has contacted ABC News for comment.