GMA’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes post together for first time since infidelity scandal

Former Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes made their relationship Instagram official in a new close-up post.

The 50-year-old anchor took to social media to prove she and her previous cohost were still close following their rumoured relationship and subsequent infidelity scandal. Robach snapped a picture of her legs next to Holmes’ with the caption: “#nycmarathon2023.” Both reporters were seen wearing leggings and Nike running sneakers. While Holmes’ handle wasn’t tagged in the photo, he confirmed it was his bottom half seen by posting the same image and caption to his profile.

Robach and Holmes, 45, were taken off air from GMA3 in December of 2022 after news of their alleged six-month-long romance came out. The two were spotted on what appeared to be a date a month prior, grabbing a drink at a bar in New York and laughing in each other’s arms. The two were also reportedly spending a lot of time in each other’s apartments and had travelled upstate to spend time together two weeks before Thanksgiving.

At the time, Robach was still married to her husband of 13 years, Andrew Shue. Meanwhile, Holmes was with his wife Marilee Fiebig, who he married in 2010. In December 2022, Holmes filed for divorce.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider addressed their close relationship before they left the show. “Everyone knows that Amy and TJ have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socialising as a foursome with each other’s spouses,” they alleged. That same source admitted it was likely Robach and Holmes began dating when they went to Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee in London.

In January 2022, ABC addressed Robach and Holmes’ departure from GMA3 in a statement to The Independent. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network noted. “We recognise their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

On 7 August of this year, a source close to the couple revealed their relationship status to US Weekly. “They’re in a good a place,” they reported. “They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together.”

According to the same source, “Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged.”

Robach, who reportedly split from her husband in August 2022, has also revamped her social media pages. Her Instagram no longer features any images of her with her husband and her GMA3 profile picture has been replaced with a single photo of a rainbow. Holmes followed suit, erasing his biography and substituting his profile picture of him on set with a serene picture of a sunset over water.

Both anchors have been silent online since November 2022.