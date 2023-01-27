Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are expected to leave ABC amid reports they are involved in a romantic relationship.

The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors are reportedly in the midst of negotiating their exit from the show, according to a source who spoke to CNN. The departure comes after the Daily Mail first shared photos of the pair in November, sparking speculation about their alleged romance.

CNN also reported that while ABC first started talking about the pair’s departure earlier this week, “the talks have advanced to final stages”.

“There is a lot of frustration on all sides that it could have been handled better,” the source claimed.

Neither of the two TV hosts have spoken out about their rumoured relationship. They also haven’t publicly confirmed their official departure from ABC.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Holmes, Robach, and ABC for comment.

This report came weeks after a source told TMZ that Holmes and Robach had “lawyered up” and if the TV station continued to keep them “off the air or fires them,” they were prepared to file a lawsuit.

Robach and Holmes’ alleged exit was also announced over a month after ABC News took them off the air. As reported by Variety in December, ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff that they would not perform their anchoring duties as the network weighed the impact that their alleged romance could have on the show and the company.

While Godwin reportedly referred to the rumoured relationship as “an internal and external disruption”, she also allegedly told employees that Robach and Holmes did not violate any company policy.

In the midst of Robach and Holmes’ absence from the program last month, Godwin also reportedly said, in a memo to staffers, that they would “remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review”.

“I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” Godwin reportedly wrote in the memo, as obtained byE! News. “It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

At the end of December, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, amid the reports about him and Robach. Per Daily Mail in November, Holmes and Fiebig reportedly ended their 12-year marriage in August 2022 -- the same month that Robach split from her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue.

Earlier this month, Fiebig released a statement about the split and her and her ex’s child, Sabine.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Stephanie Lehman, Fiebig’s divorce attorney, told Daily Mail. “To that end TJ’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer explained how unhappy Fiebig was about Holmes’ behaviour, adding: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by TJ’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”