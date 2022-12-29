Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes has apparently filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, after it was reported he was in a secret relationship with his co-host, Amy Robach.

Holmes and Robach were photographed on multiple occasions together and reportedly took trips together. In November, the Daily Mail published pictures of them appearing affectionate and holding hands in the back of an Uber.

Document obtained by US Weekly reportedly show that Holmes filed for divorce in New York City on Wednesday (28 December).

Neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly addressed the rumours surrounding their alleged affair. However, Holmes subtly addressed it on-air at the start of December, in his first appearance on the show following the reports.

Shortly after his appearance, ABC News reportedly pulled the pair off-air while it determines the impact their alleged relationship might have on the show.

Variety reported on 5 December that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff about the change during an editorial call.

According to reports, both Holmes and Robach had ended their respective marriages in August and started their relationship around the same time.

Holmes had been married to Fiebig for 12 years, while Robach was married to Andrew Shue, also for 12 years. They were both still married at the time the photos of them together were published.

The pair began working together in 2020 as co-anchors of GMA: What You Need to Know.

As news of the rumoured relationship started circulating, an old anniversary tribute to Holmes’ wife went viral, in which he celebrated 10 years of marriage.

In the Facebook post, he praised Fiebig for staying married to him and joked about how she should have left him.

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the door,” he had written. “But instead, with her built-in Black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

Holmes has three children, two from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson. He shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with Ferson, and daughter Sabine with Fiebig.

Robach was previously married to Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares two daughters, Ava and Analise. They divorced in 2008. She remarried two years later to Shue.

The Independent has contacted Holmes and Robach’s representatives for comment.