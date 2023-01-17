Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Harrison has applauded Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers, after the GMA3 anchors were taken off the air amid relationship rumours.

The 51-year-old TV host addressed Robach and Holmes’ alleged romance during Monday’s episode of his podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison. His remarks come after TMZ claimed that Holmes and Robach have “lawyered up”, one month after ABC took them off their show. However, neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly spoken out about their relationship.

“I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal,” Harrison said. “A report came out that Amy and TJ had been let go and that they have lawyered up. And to that, I say: ‘Good for you guys. Good for you.’”

The former Bachelor host went on to explain his “very strong feelings” about Holmes and Robach’s exit, which occurred weeks after Daily Mail first reported that the co-anchors were dating after both ended their respective marriages.

Harrison also subtly hinted at how he relates to the pair’s experience. He temporarily stepped down as host of the Bachelor franchise in 2021, after Rachel Lindsay, the program’s first Black Bachelorette, criticised him for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell over allegations of past racist behaviour. In June of that year, ABC Entertainment confirmed that he was leaving the franchise for good.

“First of all, very sympathetic and empathetic, understanding really what they’re going through. And I’m not talking about morally,” Harrison continued. “[The] irony is not lost on me that they are going through the exact same thing, and then the headlines come out that they have both lawyered up and they are both fighting this. And to that I say: ‘Good on you.’”

He then questioned if it was really justifiable for Robach and Holmes to lose their jobs, simply because they “fell in love”.

“Is it morally reprehensible to fall in love? Because that’s what they’ve done,” he explained. “That is the crime that they are being punished for, is falling in love. And is it morally reprehensible? Is it against the law to fall in love with someone at work that is equal to you?”

Harrison addressed that both of the TV personalities had the same job titles, adding: “They’re on level footing, they were cohosts. Is it illegal or wrong to fall in love with someone equal to you and to follow those feelings?”

The podcast host said that despite what’s being reported in the tabloids, “no one knows” what’s really going on between Robach and Holmes.

He encouraged the journalists to keep fighting the “good fight”, before noting that he can recommend “an amazing lawyer” to them. He also hinted that his lawyer is familiar with working with ABC.

“He kind of knows the opponent, so let me know if you guys need anything,” he added. “Amy and TJ, I am here for you.”

Last week, a source told TMZ that if ABC continues to keep Robach and Holmes “off the air or fires them,” they are prepared to file a lawsuit. The publication claimed that lawyers will present a race issue, as they’re prepared to ask ABC if it ever uses “the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline 2 consenting adults at equal levels when both were white”.

(Getty Images,)

The TV hosts’ alleged decision to hire lawyers also comes two weeks after Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released a statement about a “lack of discretion” amid reports of her ex’s relationship with Robach.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter [Sabine],” Fiebig’s divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, toldDaily Mail. “To that end TJ’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” she continued. “Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Holmes first filed for divorce on 28 December after 12 years of marriage, according to documents obtained byUS Weekly. However, it was reported that they separated earlier in 2022, as he started dating Roach in August, shortly after she split from her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Harrison and ABC News for comment.