Amy Schumer has revealed she has had her face fillers removed after claiming they made her look like Disney villain Maleficent.

The comedian discussed her decision to undergo the cosmetic procedure on Instagram on Sunday, where she shared a photo of herself making a peace sign while sitting in a doctor’s office with what appeared to be numbing cream on her face.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank god you can dissolve them, I looked like #Maleficent,” Schumer captioned the photo, before thanking dermatologist Dr Jodi LoGerfo.

In the comments, many praised Schumer for her transparency while others urged her not to give into societal pressures.

“Girl, don’t mess with that beautiful face! You are perfect,” one person commented.

Another person said: “How amazing that you are honest about it! It’s good for society. Thank you.”

“Please don’t give in to the pressure of the acting industry,” someone else wrote. “You’re beautiful just the way you are. Age gracefully. There is no need for all this. You can be the voice for those that want to embrace their natural selves.”

The post also prompted a response from fellow actor Isla Fisher, who wrote: “You are so beautiful! No filters needed.”

Dr LoGerfo also posted the photo on her own account, where she explained that the I Feel Pretty star came to her after having filler done elsewhere but being left unsatisfied with the results.

“Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important! @Amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed was not ideal so we dissolved it!” she wrote regarding the treatment for facial lines and wrinkles.

According to the dermatologist, dissolving filler is a “very simple and quick treatment”.

This is not the first time Schumer has spoken candidly about cosmetic surgery, as she previously told Cosmopolitan that she doesn’t “judge” anyone for having surgery, but that she thinks the industry itself is “bad”.

“I don’t judge anybody for having plastic surgery at all. I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it’s never enough - I think that’s bad. I don’t think it’s great for people,” she said.