Amy Schumer has said she wants to tell her endometriosis story after having her uterus and appendix removed.

In a video shared on Monday, the actor said she’s feeling “really hopeful” and “glad”.

It came after she shared a video on Saturday announcing that she’d had the procedure.

“So it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis, and my uterus is out,” 40-year-old Schumer said in the first video.

“The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot, of blood in my uterus.”

She also experienced soreness and gas, but otherwise indicated her energy levels were already up.

In the latset video, Schumer added: “I’m really hopeful and I’m glad that I did it. I think it’s going to change my life. So that’s my update.

“I’m going to try to share this story at some point to raise awareness because so many people don’t even know the word endometriosis and it’s like one in 10 women has it.

“It’s really painful and debilitating and you don’t have to live with it.”

Endometriosis is a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain and/or infertility.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that endometriosis does, indeed, affect roughly 10 per cent (190 million) of reproductive-age women and girls globally.

In 2020, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Endometriosis reported that it now takes eight years, on average, to be diagnosed with endometriosis in the UK.

Schumer – who has a 14-month-old son, Gene – has always been candid and vocal about the fertility issues she’s experienced.

Last year, she shared a photograph of the bruises on her stomach caused by IVF treatment.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she wrote.

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

The comedian later told TODAY Parents that she has “absolutely explored” surrogacy.