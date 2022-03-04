Amy Schumer has spoken candidly about her decision to get liposuction while admitting she previously thought the idea of undergoing the procedure or “anything like that” was “so crazy”.

The Trainwreck star, 40, discussed her decision during an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea, where she revealed that she changed her mind about the cosmetic fat-removal procedure after having a Caesarean section during the birth of her son Gene, two.

“I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was like, that’s so crazy to me, and I would say that I’m not ever going to do anything,” Schumer shared. “Cut to turning 40 and having a C-section.”

According to Schumer, who gave birth to her and her husband Chris Fischer’s son in May 2019, she also began thinking about having the procedure done after undergoing surgery to remove her uterus and appendix to treat her endometriosis.

“I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I’m feeling really good,” she told Handler.

The comedian then acknowledged that she wanted to openly discuss her decision because she wants to “be real about it” and let the public know that she had cosmetic surgery.

“If anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, or whatever, it’s because I had a surgery. It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it,” she added.

Schumer’s admission comes after she previously revealed on Instagram in January that she had undergone the cosmetic procedure. The actor shared the update with her followers while sharing two photos of herself in a bathing suit at the beach and thanking her surgeons.

In the caption, Schumer said: “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey, thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo).

“Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for two and a half years and you turn 40.”

At the time, Schumer’s fans and followers applauded her confidence and praised her for her honesty. “Thank you for owning the work you’ve had done!” one person wrote, while another said: “Everyone should do what makes them feel better without having to explain. You look great and look happy!”

Late last year, Schumer also revealed that she tried face fillers before choosing to have them dissolved because she claimed they left her looking like the Disney villain Maleficent.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank god you can dissolve them, I looked like #Maleficent,” she wrote on Instagram.