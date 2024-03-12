Amy Schumer reveals she bronzed her uterus after it was removed

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Schumer opened up about what she did with her uterus after it was surgically removed.

The comedian recently appeared on the Monday 11 March episode of the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett where she revealed that she had the organ bronzed.

“Jason asked me one time, like very rudely, because I actually had my uterus removed and he was like, ‘Did you save it?’ And I was like, ‘I actually did save it,’” she explained.

“I had it bronzed, you know, because of how difficult my pregnancy was. I didn’t even think of this, but I get the chance to show this to you.”

Schumer underwent a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to treat endometriosis in September 2021.

According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a condition that occurs when the tissue meant to be on the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus. Endometriosis can result in severe pelvic or menstrual pain, as well as very heavy periods and possible infertility.

In a post-surgery Instagram video at the time, Schumer shared that her doctor had found “30 spots of endometriosis that he removed”.

She continued, “He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains. But, other than that, I already feel that my energy is [returning].”

This is not the first time that the comedian has opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis, as Schumer, who welcomed her first child with Fischer in May 2019, during which she suffered from the pregnancy condition hyperemesis gravidarum, revealed that she had “really bad endometriosis and adenomyosis” during an appearance on the What to Expect podcast in August 2020.

“I could have a baby again, physically, but it might kill me,” she added.

At the time, Schumer, who was undergoing IVF, also said that she and her husband were “thinking seriously about taking the surrogacy route”.

The same month, the comedian appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, where she revealed that IVF was “really tough” on her and that she decided she “can’t be pregnant ever again”.

Most recently she’s opened up about the diagnosis regarding comments that were made about a change in her facial appearance after recent TV appearances.

The comedian and actor, 42, stated on her social media last month after online commenters questioned the “puffiness” of her face during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Alongside a poster promoting the new season of her comedy series Life & Beth, Schumer began her message by encouraging fans to watch earlier runs of the show and added: “Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!”

“I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right, it is puffier than normal right now,” she wrote before explaining her diagnosis.

“There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay,” she continued. “Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men.

“I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”