Legendary vocalist Andrea Bocelli has spoken out after he got dragged into a bitter sibling feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

The sister squabble was at the centre of this week’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, in which Kim responded to Kourtney’s claim she “copied” her wedding by alleging her older sister “stole” both her wedding country and singer, Bocelli.

As Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, finally sat down to address the ongoing feud between them, the Skims co-founder defended herself against her older sister and said: “You stole my f***ing wedding country and my wedding performer.”

Bocelli refused to pick sides as he addressed the feud on an Instagram story, referencing his son Matteo.

“Dear [Kim and Kourtney], I’m so flattered that you both love my voice and I’ll always be happy to sing for you [smiling emoji] but know that there’s a younger and far more helpful artist [Matteo Bocelli] who your mother [Kris Jenner] also knows very well [winking emoji],” he wrote. “See you soon in Tuscany!”

Matteo Bocelli performed with his father at Kourtney’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in May of 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Their entire wedding was curated by the Italian designer duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Andrea Bocelli responds to the wedding feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian (Anrea Bocelli vis Instagram)

Shortly after, the shapewear mogul was offered the opportunity to be the creative director for the Dolce and Gabbana Spring 2023 collection, a partnership that she allegedly accepted without speaking to her sister about.

“She chose the money over me,” Kourtney alleged.

On Thursday’s episode, Kim explained the initial collaboration was meant to be between Skims and the Italian fashion house. However, when she realised they couldn’t make that happen soon enough, she called Kourtney to let her know.

“Then I called you. I said: ‘Skims is not doing it,’ because we couldn’t get it together that quickly. I kept saying: ‘I don’t want to do this because it’s so close to Kourtney’s wedding - I want it to be completely different,’” she claimed.

The designers were persistent and told the mom of four they still wanted her to help manufacture a collection of archived looks, according to Kim, who ultimately agreed. She said she then asked Kourtney if she wanted to attend their show, but that the Poosh creator declined her offer.

“You weren’t like: ‘Hey, I’d love to know how you feel about this.’ You called me after the deal was done,” Kourtney told Kim.

During their conversation, Kim then proceeded to point out the similarities between her sister’s wedding and her own to settle the “copying” accusations.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” she said. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli.”

Kim continued: “Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay.”

Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West tied the knot in Florence, Italy, in 2014. The nuptials, which were held at the historic Forte di Belvedere, included a surprise performance by Bocelli, who serenaded the wedding party as Kim walked down the aisle.

Kim then alleged that she wore the brand’s 90s archived looks in 2017 before Kourtney did for her wedding. Meanwhile, the eldest Kardashian sister suggested she did not believe the “details mattered,” as she explained that she was upset no one asked her how she felt. Kourtney also said that some of her frustation stemmed from the “classic italian vibes” of Kim’s show feeling similar to her wedding.

“I would be upset, I get it,” Kim eventually admitted. “I feel you.”

The two sisters eventually agreed to disagree, with Kim telling Kourtney she was “happy for the experience” but “sad and sorry that the experience ever hurt you”.