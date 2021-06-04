Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, the daughter of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has come out as queer in a celebratory Pride month post.

On Thursday, Michaela, 23, shared a message of support for all those in the LGBTQ+ community before opening up about her own sexual identity in an Instagram post, which included a photo of herself wearing a hat that reads: “Gay for you” and smiling against a backdrop of rainbows.

The 23-year-old began the post by wishing a “#HappyPrideMonth to the whole spectrum of sexualities!” before offering encouraging words to all those who are grappling with their sexuality or with society’s expectations.

“To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and innate attraction beyond cis [heterosexual] folks, please know that you are not alone,” she wrote. “To those who have yet to claim their sexual identity due to fear of physical, psychological, or financial safety, please know that you are unconditionally worthy of love and support.

“To the questioning folks, know that we all reserve the right to change our minds or evolve at anytime,” she continued. “There is nothing wrong with you for not fitting into a limiting, socially constructed box.”

Michaela then reassured all those currently struggling that they will be “loved and embraced by those whose hearts are inclusive enough to earn your expansive energy,” before directing her message to hetero allies, who she encouraged to speak up against homophobia and in support of their LGBTQ+ friends.

In the lengthy post, Michaela, the youngest daughter of the governor and Kerry Kennedy, also criticised platforms such as Instagram for “censoring” certain hashtags associated with the LGBTQ+ community, which she said “damns sexual minorities to exist on the internet only as fringe groups to objectify”.

“If #bi weren’t censored, maybe I could have accessed the information and tools that as a bisexual person I would need to protect myself from increased rates of sexual victimisation, homelessness, hunger, unemployment, hate crimes, and mental health challenges,” she wrote.

Michaela concluded the post acknowledging and embracing her queerness and expressing her gratitude for all those who paved the way for her.

“Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me. I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness,” she wrote.

In addition to the heartfelt message about her own sexuality identity, Michaela included contact information for the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organisation focused on suicide prevention efforts among the LGBTQ+ community.

In response to the post, many of Michaela’s followers praised her for the message of support and honesty.

“This is beautiful, thank you,” one person commented, while another said: “I’m happy for you. Nothing is better than being who you are and loving who you want to love. Happy Pride to you.”

This is not the first time the 23-year-old has opened up about hersexuality, as she celebrated Bi Visibility Day last year with a tweet encouraging people to “recognise and renounce #biphobia, fight bi erasure and affirm #bisexual identities”.