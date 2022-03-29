Andrew Garfield reveals which zodiac sign he considers a ‘control freak’

While he may not have won the Oscar on Sunday night, Andrew Garfield was still the fourth most-mentioned celebrity on social media during the 94th annual Academy Awards - behind Will Smith, Chris Rock, and Jada Pinkett Smith - simply for showing up.

The Tick, Tick…Boom! star posed for selfies with fellow nominees, offered to impersonate Meryl Streep on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and even became a meme when fans caught him glancing at his phone after Smith infamously slapped Rock. Now, Garfield has earned even more fans after revealing his least favourite zodiac sign.

Ahead of the Oscars, Garfield walked the red carpet outside Dolby Theatre, where he was interviewed by TikTok creators Emily Uribe and Juju Green as part of the Academy’s partnership with the social media platform. In a video shared to TikTok, Uribe asked Garfield the number one question on everybody’s minds: what is his least favourite zodiac sign?

“Oh no, you can’t ask me that,” Garfield said. “I have some Virgo in my chart but my brother’s a Virgo and - god, I love him - but he’s a mathematician. He’s a control freak and I have that in me as well.”

The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor added: “He needs to be because he’s a doctor. He’s a lung doctor back in the UK, so you want someone who’s a Virgo opening you up and stitching you up.

“Virgo’s are cool but, loosen up, Ben. Loosen up, bro. I love you. I got you,” he said about his brother, Ben Garfield.

The video was viewed more than 1m times, prompting many fellow Virgos to express how disappointed they were to learn Garfield’s true feelings about the zodiac sign.

“Cries in Virgo,” wrote one person, while another said: “As a Virgo he’s right.”

One person commented: “Worst day of my life,” while someone else added: “Andrew you’re breaking my heart”.

Others, who were not Virgos, felt thankful to be in the clear. “Oof thank god, I’m safe,” wrote one person. “Good day to be a Libra,” said someone else.

Garfield was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the Netflix musical Tick, Tick…Boom! The award went to Smith for his performance in King Richard, with the actor breaking down in tears during his acceptance speech after hitting Rock on stage. Find the full list of Oscars 2022 winners here.