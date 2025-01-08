Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angel Reese celebrated her role as Vogue magazine’s latest cover model by shutting down trolls who recently criticized her outfit choices.

On Wednesday (January 6) the Chicago Sky player promoted the cover on X, writing: “COVERGIRL.”

In a follow-up tweet, the WNBA star added: “I ‘covered up’ and gave y’all COVERGIRL [kiss emoji].”

This comes a week after Reese deactivated her Instagram account after facing backlash over her New Year’s Eve outfit.

For the holiday, Reese wore a brown spaghetti-strapped dress with a large cut-out design on the front and a slit on the side. There was also a thin strap in the center of the outfit. She paired her look with a black purse, white and gold bracelets, and gold earrings.

Some of Reese’s followers suggested the outfit was too revealing and not befitting of a professional athlete.

“She has a lot of trust in that string,” one quipped, while another claimed: “This girl just wants more attention but don’t want to hoop lol.”

The Vogue cover story, which was published on Wednesday, largely focuses on the intersection of sports and fashion as the outlet interviewed various female athletes about their stylists and general interest in fashion.

Reese told Vogue: “It’s always been basketball and fashion. But I was a fashion girlie from young too... I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do... I used to watch America’s Next Top Model with Tyra and practice my walk in the living room.”

During her debut WNBA season with Chicago Sky, Reese became the first rookie with an All-Star Game double-double. She’s also the first WNBA player to record back-to-back games of 20 or more rebounds, with her 24 double-doubles breaking the league’s rookie record.

Reese faced criticism over her ‘revealing’ New Year’s Eve outfit ( Getty Images )

In 2024, Reese signed a four-year contract with the Chicago Sky worth $324,383. According to Spotrac, an online sports financial system, Reese is expected to earn an annual salary of $73,439 for the 2024 WNBA season. However, she could earn over $1 million from brand deals and endorsements. She ​​signed a multi-year deal with Reebok, which saw the basketball star create her personal collection of products called “Angel’s Picks.”

According to Spotrac, she has also signed endorsement deals with brands including Beats by Dre, Tampax, Airbnb, Amazon, Playstation, Bose, Raising Cane’s, Sonic, and Mielle Organics, worth an estimated total of $1.8 million.