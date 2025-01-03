Angelina Jolie says she hates ‘liars’ amid divorce finalization from Brad Pitt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Angelina Jolie revealed her biggest pet peeve is liars amid her divorce finalization from Brad Pitt.

The Maria actor made the candid admission during a cover interview with W Magazine, where she revealed her disdain for dishonesty.

“My pet peeve is somebody who is a liar,” she told the outlet. “Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel. There’s a big version of that—and I’m not trying to be heavy about it—but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren’t completely who they are. I think a lot of people don’t say what they mean.”

This revelation comes shortly after she finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt, following an eight-year legal battle. The divorce, which started in 2016, marked the end of one of Hollywood’s most protracted and high-profile separations.

The high-profile divorce became official on December 30, 2024, settling custody disputes and shared assets, including the iconic French estate, Château Miraval.

Château Miraval, a sprawling estate in the South of France, became a major sticking point in the separation. Purchased by Jolie and Pitt in 2008, the property served as both a family retreat and the location of their 2014 wedding. The estate also houses a renowned winery producing award-winning rosé wines.

open image in gallery Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and actor-producer Brad Pitt in happier times in Hollywood, California, on November 5, 2015. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The conflict escalated in 2021 when Jolie sold her stake in the estate to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, without Pitt’s consent. Pitt’s legal team argued that the sale violated their prior agreement and claimed Jolie’s actions were intended to harm the winery’s reputation.

Jolie’s legal team countered, stating that the sale was necessary for financial independence. The dispute delayed the divorce as both parties negotiated terms. The final agreement includes undisclosed terms on the future of Miraval.

The divorce also addressed custody arrangements for the couple’s six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Initially, Jolie sought sole custody, citing concerns about Pitt’s behavior, including an alleged altercation on a 2016 private flight. Pitt, who denied the allegations, pursued joint custody.

open image in gallery Angelina Jolie, and five of her six children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt, attend a London film premiere in 2021 together. ( Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images )

After years of court hearings and private negotiations, the agreement grants joint custody for the children still under 18.

In recent years, several of the former couple’s children have chosen to drop “Pitt” from their surnames, opting to use “Jolie” exclusively. Shiloh, the couple’s first biological child, legally changed her name to “Shiloh Jolie” after turning 18. She filed the request on her birthday, May 27, 2024, and the change was granted nearly two months later.

Shiloh’s decision mirrors actions taken by her sisters, Zahara and Vivienne. Zahara, adopted from Ethiopia in 2005, began introducing herself as “Zahara Jolie” upon entering Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Similarly, Vivienne, one of the twins born in 2008, reportedly went by “Vivienne Jolie” in the program for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which she worked on with her mother.