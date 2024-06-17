Angelina Jolie unveils new chest tattoo at the 2024 Tony Awards

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Angelina Jolie debuted a new tattoo while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards.

The Hollywood star, 49, attended the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16 in New York City with her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, by her side. Jolie posed for photos on the red carpet wearing a custom teal Versace velvet draped gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a draped shawl.

Her ensemble also happened to show off a tiny tattoo on her chest resembling a sparrow-like bird. As for Jolie’s daughter, the teenager coordinated with her mother in a teal vest, white dress shirt, and matching teal trousers, along with a bow tie and Converse sneakers.

The mother-daughter duo attended Broadway’s biggest night in honour of the musical The Outsiders, which Jolie co-produced and Vivienne served as producer’s assistant. The musical – adapted from SE Hinton’s 1967 book of the same name – was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and ultimately scored five wins, including best musical and best direction of a musical.

The occasion marked Jolie’s first-ever Tony Award, which she accepted on stage alongside Vivienne. While the Oscar-winning actor didn’t address the audience after scoring the Tony for best musical, she previously made sure to credit Vivienne for helping her become involved in the project nearly one year ago.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne attend the 2024 Tony Awards ( Getty Images )

In an interview with Deadline published on 10 June, the Maleficent star explained how Vivienne was the one who recommended she go see a stage production of The Outsiders at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California.

“My daughter Viv loves theater. She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I’d seen the film years ago,” Jolie said.

The mother of six said it was “important” for her to understand why her daughter had enjoyed the coming-of-age story so much, and witness firsthand “the effect it was having on my young daughter.”

“I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her,” Jolie said.

Together, Jolie and her daughter offered creative notes and suggestions for the cast and crew during production of the Broadway show. When asked exactly what it was about The Outsiders that resonated with Vivienne so much, Jolie reportedly let out a laugh.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne accept the Best Musical award for The Outsiders during the 2024 Tony Awards ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro )

“Oh, it’s hard to speak for her, because she’s a complex young woman,” she admitted. “I think it’s just that it’s very deep, and it’s honest, and it doesn’t shy away from real feelings and real discussion and real pain. I think maybe every person that watches it might identify slightly more with one character or another, right, but what I think you see through it all is there is pain in life, right? There is fear. There is: ‘Who am I and where do I belong?’ There is: ‘Why are these people marginalized and harmed more than others? Why do these people kill themselves? What is it we’re facing in life?’

“I think a lot of young people, especially today, these are very difficult times, and they want to have that real discussion, and they want to know what helps you get through life.”

In addition to Vivienne, Jolie shares five other children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Knox, also 15. Last month, People reported that the 15-year-old was listed as Vivienne Jolie, rather than Jolie-Pitt, in the Playbill program for The Outsiders on Broadway.

The Outsiders musical, which made its Broadway debut in April, follows the classic story of 14-year-old Ponyboy Curtis and two rival gangs in rural Oklahoma. Hinton’s beloved novel was previously adapted by filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola in the 1983 film version, which starred C Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, and Patrick Swayze.