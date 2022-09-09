Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Anna Wintour revealed that she never planned to bring two celebrities together, following reports that she played matchmaker for rumoured couple Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin.

The 72-year-old editor-in-chief of Vogue addressed her many connections to different celebrities during an episode of the publication’s “73 Questions” series.

In the video, she was asked if she ever “tried to match two celebrities together romantically”, to which she responded: “Never intentionally.”

However, when asked which two stars she was referring to, she kept it vague and said: “No comment.”

Wintour’s remarks comes two months after it was reported she played a part in starting Cooper and Abedin’s romance. In July, a source told Page Six that the unlikely couple had been “dating for a few months” and been keeping their relationship “really quiet”.

Regarding where Wintour stands in this situation, she reportedly used her close relationship with both Cooper and Abedin to bring them together.

“Anna definitely played matchmatcher,” the source said. “She’s BFFS with Bradley and adores Huma.”

The source also claimed that the pair attended Wintour’s Met Gala together this year, although they “split up for the red carpet”. Neither Cooper or Abedin have publicly addressed their alleged relationship.

Throughout the last few months, Abedin has been in the final stages of her divorce from former New York congressional representative Anthony Weiner, who was registered as a sex offender in 2019 after a 21-month sentence in prison for having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl. Weiner pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor in May 2017, and Abedin filed for divorce from him that same year. They also share a 10-year-old son, Jordan Zane Weiner.

Cooper is also a father himself and shares his five-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. The model and The Hangover star dated for four years before splitting in 2019.