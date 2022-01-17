Anne Hathaway has delighted fans of The Devil Wears Prada with a new photoshoot, in which the actor resembles her character Andrea Sachs from the 2006 film.

On Friday, The Princess Diaries star, 39, posted a series of photos to Instagram from a recent shoot, in which she wore a floral black mini dress by Valentino, which she accessorised with black sheer tights, a black trench coat and black boots.

The pictures prompted comparisons on social media, where many fans pointed out the resemblance between Hathaway and the fictitious assistant she played to fictitious magazine editor Miranda Priestly, as she could be seen sporting the same wispy bangs and designer fashion sense as her iconic character, post-makeover.

“Andy? Is that you?” one person commented under Hathaway’s photos, while another said: “It’s giving very much Andrea and I love it!!”

Someone else added: “This SCREAMS Andy Sachs.”

Others suggested that the photos hinted at The Devil Wears Prada sequel, with another fan questioning: “Did Miranda hire you back for a second movie? Because you’re certainly rocking the Andy vibes here!”

“Maybe there’s a part two and this is the announcement,” someone else wrote on Twitter.

In regards to the possibility of a sequel, Lauren Weisberger, the author of the novel The Devil Wears Prada, recently told Entertainment Weekly: “There have been a lot of conversations about it. I wouldn’t say it’s out of the realm of possibility.”

However, director David Frankel doesn’t think a sequel is likely, as he told the outlet: “[The studio] didn’t ask for [a sequel]. We had a meeting where we said: ‘What could we do if there was a sequel?’ Maybe it was stupid; we felt like, No, this story has been told… Lauren eventually wrote another book following up 15 years later. We came to the same conclusion, that just following the characters wouldn’t be the same.”

During the conversation, Hathway also recalled how much she’d wanted to play Sachs in the film, despite not being the studio’s first choice.

“It spoke to me. It made me feel. It was about a subject that I take very seriously, but in such a wonderfully joyful and lighthearted way,” she said of her interest in playing the character, which was previously offered to Rachel McAdams “three times”.

During an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race in February, Hathaway revealed that she hadn’t even been in the top five running for the role, as she was actually the “ninth choice”.

However, when she was finally offered the role, she said it was the “easiest yes in the world”.

“I remember the moment I found out I got the part, I just ran screaming through my apartment. I had a bunch of friends over at the time, I just jumped up in the living room and screamed: ‘I’m going to be in The Devil Wears Prada!’” she recalled.