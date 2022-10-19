Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Anne Hathaway kindly paused an interview in order to introduce herself to and praise Issa Rae, while at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Monday.

The 39-year-old actor was asked about her fashion sense during an interview with People on Monday, while on the red carpet at Elle’s event. However, in the midst of her conversation, Hathaway turned around and noticed Rae smiling and looking at her.

The Princess Diaries star then put the interview on a brief hold, as she approached the 37-year-old actor and gave her a hug.

“I’m so sorry but heaven is calling,” Hathaway said, while walking towards Rae, who responded with: “What up, Anne?”

The Insecure star then praised Hathaway for her style and outfits, explaining: “You’ve been killing every single look. God dang. You’re gorgeous.”

As Rae told Hathaway that she was “so excited to meet” her,” the fellow actor expressed the same sentiment. Hathway then walked back towards her interviewer, as she told the comedian that they’d talk “more later”.

While facing the camera, the Ocean’s 8 star emphasised how happy she was about having the opportunity to speak with Rae.

“That was my goal for tonight,” she said. “Tonight is already a win.”

On Twitter, multiple fans have responded to their pair’s interaction, detailing how they would have reacted the same way as Hathaway if they saw Rae.

“That’s how people should react when they meet Issa Rae and they’re being understated. It’s okay to jump up and down and scream too,” one wrote.

“SO CUTE!!!! @IssaRae couldn’t even walk past her!” another wrote. “Anne looked so good she stopped dead in her tracks!!!! Lol! I agree with Anne, tho...ISSA RAE IS EVERYTHING!!!!!!”

Other Twitter users expressed their hopes for the two celebrities to become friends.

“Put them in a film together immediately,” one wrote, while another said: “That is a friendship I would love to see blossom!”

Both Rae and Hathaway gave speeches and were honoured at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event this year. Along with the pair, the other honourees at the occasion included Michelle Yeoh, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney, Sigourney Weaver, and Ariana DeBose.